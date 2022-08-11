Have you been finding it increasingly difficult to recognize blatant antisemitism? Well, you’re in luck, because journalist Adam Davidson has put together a simple but very “handy decoder tool” that you can consult if you’re suspicious but not quite sure:

Decoding blatant anti-Semitism is hard. Here's a handy decoder tool: Communist=Jew

Globalist=Jew

Elite=Jew

Soros=Jew It's tricky and hard to remember, but there is a pattern that you can learn. — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) August 11, 2022

A pattern! Have you caught onto it yet? Here’s a hint: if someone on the Right uses any of those words, they’re antisemitic. Simple as that.

If this is true, you might want to have a word with Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/VWVlX8y15k — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 11, 2022

Oh my!

Antisemitism is so pervasive for Adam that both “communist” AND “capitalist” are secret dogwhistles for “Jew.” https://t.co/KZK6voPfsh pic.twitter.com/G6DIX4Ri9b — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 11, 2022

Impressive!

Probably easier for Adam to just list the words that DON’T mean “Jew.” So far we’ve got one, which is very convenient for him. https://t.co/XwfvikU6p6 pic.twitter.com/gVqltZ8Nbp — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 11, 2022

Well, two, really. “Israel,” and “Zionist”:

Hey Adam, why did you leave out Zionist? The word most anti-Semites actually use the most as a clear code for Jews… — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 11, 2022

Case in point:

The London crowd screams "Zionists go home" pic.twitter.com/rXdTZZNh2S — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) August 11, 2022

It’s especially weird that Adam would leave “Zionist” out considering that he himself has used the term:

Welp.

Can't tell whether this is a far right post or an anti far right post https://t.co/Qm31pC0Ovd — Samuel (@talunavgals) August 11, 2022

Antisemitism is shaped a lot like a horseshoe.

Horseshoe theory is very real when it comes to anti-Semitism and anti-anti-Semitism https://t.co/FNCmIZUwg3 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) August 11, 2022

Yes indeed.

If you’re in need of a handy decoder tool to suss out left-wing antisemitic hypocrites, Adam Davidson is that tool.

I too believe all criticism I'd rather not hear is bigotry https://t.co/0fkC03kMRg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 11, 2022

TIL I hate Xi Jinping because he's Jewish. https://t.co/Ptr2400NbP — Adam Mala (@themalacast) August 11, 2022

The serious hard-left claim, with the usual evidence, is that literally anyone who opposes them is a racist anti-semite. https://t.co/8Vszr2zV57 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 11, 2022

All this so you can't say anything bad about the far-left billionaire who funds far-left causes which wreak havoc on cities. https://t.co/qvax60Uuw0 — Cranky "Not a Raid" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 11, 2022

Hey look: A dude who literally teaches “master classes” in how to construct narratives is constructing a narrative to wield against his political enemies. How quaint. https://t.co/qHASYwRgfn pic.twitter.com/vqYz38MhSR — Neurotic Quixotic; One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) August 11, 2022

Quaint AF. Not to mention antisemitic in its own right. And don’t think other antisemites out there haven’t picked up on that:

Well if all the communists, globalists, and elites like Soros are Jews then that might just say something about Jews 🙂 https://t.co/uqaPT1Wwp0 — Brandon Fraser (@IWasInTheMummy) August 11, 2022

Nice work, Adam. You bigoted schmuck.

Adam is trying to leverage the average person’s aversion to antisemitism into a free pass for his political allies to do whatever egregious thing he supports. The actual effect of this will be more antisemitism instead. https://t.co/uGUY7OISg9 — Greg Angelo 🍊 (@GregAngelo3) August 11, 2022

So Adam’s work here is done.

I’m Jewish. This is insane. https://t.co/re3Z1JpIao — Masks are bad, actually (@Rando8715401) August 11, 2022

This is nuts, but it is revealing this elite leftist did not include "Zionist." This is the type of person who will knife at least half of his fellow Jews in the back for the sake of politics, first chance he gets. https://t.co/jWLktKEHJj — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 11, 2022

