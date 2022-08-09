Late last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first of many busloads of migrants had arrived from Texas in New York City, whose mayor, Eric Adams, is immensely proud of its status as a sanctuary city.

Well, now that Adams has gotten exactly what he asked for, he’s starting to get regretful. And downright resentful:

How do you like that?

More from Houston’s Chron:

Ah, of course. It was Greg Abbott who misled the migrants. Not the Biden administration and Democratic politicians who encouraged illegal immigration. Not Eric Adams, who repeatedly boasted about New York being a sanctuary city.

“Horrific” seems like a pretty offensive way to describe poor migrants seeking refuge in your sanctuary city, Mr. Mayor.

Remember, folks: Adams is the victim in all this. He and other Democrats have been only too eager to use migrants as a political cudgel with which to shame and hammer the GOP, and now that a Republican governor is forcing Adams to make good on his promise, we’re supposed to join Adams in his outrage.

Please.

For shame, Eric Adams. For shame.

Is this who you are, Mayor?

Eric Adams is seeking revenge against Greg Abbott and Texas for making his wish come true. Maybe Adams is just projecting in order to avoid accepting any blame for this “horrific” problem.

Maybe Adams knows that he, like so many northern blue-state Democrats, screwed up big-time. Maybe Adams knows that he, like so many northern blue-state Democrats, never cared about migrants unless he could weaponize them against his political enemies.

***

***

