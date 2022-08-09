Late last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first of many busloads of migrants had arrived from Texas in New York City, whose mayor, Eric Adams, is immensely proud of its status as a sanctuary city.

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC. Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

Well, now that Adams has gotten exactly what he asked for, he’s starting to get regretful. And downright resentful:

Eric Adams says he is "deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas" to campaign against Greg Abbott in response to him busing 4,000 illegal migrants to his city. pic.twitter.com/0VqmQkREfM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2022

How do you like that?

More from Houston’s Chron:

"It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done."@GregAbbott_TX's ongoing practice of bussing migrants detained near Texas' southern border to metropolises in other states has touched a new nerve with @NYCMayor. https://t.co/f1ZiIco3nH — Chron (@chron) August 8, 2022

The NYC Mayor told reporters on Sunday that asylum seekers have arrived against their will in his city after being misled by officials in the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/qTGwVRV29q — Chron (@chron) August 8, 2022

Ah, of course. It was Greg Abbott who misled the migrants. Not the Biden administration and Democratic politicians who encouraged illegal immigration. Not Eric Adams, who repeatedly boasted about New York being a sanctuary city.

Adams says that more than 4,000 asylum seekers have attempted to seek refuge at the city's homeless shelters since May. "This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing," Adams said while meeting a bus of arriving migrants at the Port Authority bus terminal. — Chron (@chron) August 8, 2022

“Horrific” seems like a pretty offensive way to describe poor migrants seeking refuge in your sanctuary city, Mr. Mayor.

Adams maintained that a spike in the number of individuals seeking board at homeless shelters in recent months is due to bussing efforts, which he says has been conducted without communication to city leaders and against the will of some asylum seekers.https://t.co/OedimIuJ4k — Chron (@chron) August 8, 2022

Remember, folks: Adams is the victim in all this. He and other Democrats have been only too eager to use migrants as a political cudgel with which to shame and hammer the GOP, and now that a Republican governor is forcing Adams to make good on his promise, we’re supposed to join Adams in his outrage.

Please.

NYC – Sanctuary city in name only https://t.co/7johBNMcbd — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 9, 2022

For shame, Eric Adams. For shame.

NIMBYism? in a deep blue city? has the world gone mad?? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 9, 2022

Is this who you are, Mayor?

This is not who we are. This is not the poem on the Statue of Liberty. https://t.co/pFwMslss2E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

time to start quoting the "New Colossus" at NYC leadership. even more ironic considering where the poem is rather famously affixed. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 9, 2022

"Send us your…WHOA, WE DIDN'T ACTUALLY MEAN IT!"https://t.co/dS2uqvvvwB — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2022

Eric Adams is seeking revenge against Greg Abbott and Texas for making his wish come true. Maybe Adams is just projecting in order to avoid accepting any blame for this “horrific” problem.

Maybe Adams knows that he, like so many northern blue-state Democrats, screwed up big-time. Maybe Adams knows that he, like so many northern blue-state Democrats, never cared about migrants unless he could weaponize them against his political enemies.

