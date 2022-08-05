Remember way back when GOP Sen. Rand Paul didn’t wear a mask because he’d already had COVID? His Democratic colleagues, not to mention many armchair scientists in the media, came down on him hard for being so willing to callously jeopardize the lives of his coworkers.

Well, the times have changed. The President of the United States is currently on day 7 of testing positive for COVID:

And the Senate Democrats who care so passionately about the president’s agenda and wellbeing have decided that ackshually, testing for COVID isn’t necessary after all:

QFE: “We all know we’re not letting COVID get in the way. The deal is happening. Less testing, just wear masks and get it done.”

We’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve said this, but it just applies so often: What a difference a (D) makes.

What else can Chuck Schumer say? Some political parties are more equal than others.

The masks are definitely off.

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming, but it’s kind of impressive how shameless they are about it.

That might as well be the unofficial slogan of Democrats’ agenda.

And is there any doubt that if it were, the mainstream media would endorse it?

Maybe the Good Guys aren’t so good after all.

