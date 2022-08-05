As we told you yesterday, The Bulwark went through a very messy breakup with GOP Rep. Peter Meijer after Meijer lost his primary race to John Gibbs, a Trump acolyte and stolen-election conspiracy theorist — and the beneficiary of the DCCC spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of donors’ money to ensure that he would be the GOP nominee.

To be clear, the messy part of the messy breakup is all on The Bulwark’s end. Peter Meijer, while he’s disappointed that he lost, understands the role the DCCC played in his defeat, and he’s been highly critical of Democrats and their shenanigans. That’s where he lost The Bulwark’s respect, because if there’s one thing they will not stand for, it’s calling out their Democratic friends for behaving badly.

Aaaaaaanyway, Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has been calling out The Bulwark for their brazenly partisan about-face on Meijer. And Bulwark senior editor Jim Swift is pretty disgusted by that:

BadFaithSteeze has tweeted about Peter Meijer five times. Total. None of them were positive. They were attacks on other people, and that's fine. And all of them were in the last 15 hours. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 4, 2022

In case you’re wondering, here are the five tweets to which Swift is referring:

"There is so much rank hatred today. We're all still people at the end of the day and besides at least we're not insurrectionists. We need a return to civility." Meijer extends his hand, congrats opponent in race which was boosted by the DCCC@IsaacDovere – "Insurrectionist!" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2022

Peter Meijer was great for The Bulwark right up until he wasn't. Also that's not him. pic.twitter.com/PHH4kShuRM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2022

"Peter Meijer. The new face of the anti-anti Trump Movement" – @BulwarkOnline — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2022

"It was our mistake to think that because Peter Meijer sounds just like Pierre Omidyar. who pays us, he would fall in line. He didn't and that's his fault and why he lost." https://t.co/Eedi2hU2AM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2022

Sounds to us like Miller’s just calling The Bulwark’s behavior as he sees it. Which is how everyone should see it, because The Bulwark is full of liberal jackwagons who shamelessly masquerade as conservatives.

Just understand he's a bad faith actor. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 4, 2022

Wethinks the gentleman doth project too much.

You work for Bill Kristol — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) August 5, 2022

Guy who takes a paycheck from Bill Kristol calling someone “a bad faith actor”. https://t.co/EzzhHbNr1e — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 5, 2022

Right? If Bill Kristol’s not a bad faith actor, nobody is. (Just so we’re clear, Bill Kristol is most definitely a bad faith actor, as is Jimothy Swift.)

You mean like “Republicans”

that tell conservatives to vote

for Democrats because Trump? https://t.co/chJyMnBk20 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 5, 2022

BADFAITHSWIFT.

When Bulwark claims bad faith pic.twitter.com/svsvyGCfqV — TJWFW (@icouldbeahacker) August 5, 2022

Last word to Miller, because he deserves it:

You tweet like Taylor Lorenz now. https://t.co/BuEEEHQzge — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2022

Holy crap. He does!

***

Related:

The Bulwark’s Jim Swift is just so disappointed and disgusted about ‘what happened to the Babylon Bee’

Christina Pushaw notices that The Bulwark’s Jim Swift still seems weirdly bothered by Karol Markowicz’s decision to move her family to Florida