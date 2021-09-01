It’s a hard-knock life at The Bulwark.

As if it weren’t bad enough that their great white hope Joe Biden has done more damage in eight months than even the most pessimistic among us could have predicted, there’s also the Babylon Bee to contend with.

Here’s Jim Swift with the troubling news:

What Happened to the Babylon Bee? https://t.co/x8nfYn61M4 via @BulwarkOnline — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) September 1, 2021

Swift concludes:

In a way, the progress of the Babylon Bee mirrors what has happened to a lot of American Christian organizations over the last few years, both Protestants and denizens of the One True Church. The Christian Post became Breitbart for Believers. Liberty University became the MAGA Strayer University. First Things became Theocracy Monthly. And the Babylon Bee turned into the Federalist’s humor vertical. As a wise man once said: Everything Trump touches dies.

“A wise man” named … Rick Wilson. Talk about Babylon-Bee-worthy.

Honestly, Jim’s beef seems pretty petty. He comes off as envious of the Babylon Bee’s popularity and success, because, let’s face it: The Bulwark sucks. That’s not our opinion; that’s a fact. With precious few exceptions, as rule, The Bulwark is where verbal garbage goes to decompose.

Wow. No wonder Jim’s so mad.

Don’t laugh! It’s not funny.

im so sorry this is happening to you 🙁 — dubs (@ntdubs) September 1, 2021

"I don't find it funny any more because its making fun of our grift" https://t.co/8H3vwMIzC6 — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 1, 2021

That would make anyone upset!

It got better, and you got madder. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 1, 2021

And Leon’s getting laaaaaarger!

Jim Swift has been abandoned by everything he loves and boy you're going to have to read about it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2021

We’ll make sure to have popcorn on hand in the future.

If @TheBabylonBee is having any challenges I think it stems from the shrinking timeline between satire and real life. The Left is so off the rails that what is clearly satire of the Left becomes their real positions within a matter of months if not weeks. — Jason McArdle (@Jason_Mcardle_) September 1, 2021

Great point.

And here’s one more, from Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann:

Gotta admit Jim has a point here. The Bee's satire will never be as funny as The Bulwark. https://t.co/FesPsmOK7J — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 1, 2021

Unintentional satire is just too difficult to top.