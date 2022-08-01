All we have to say today is “God Bless the Fact-Checkers.”

Seriously, God bless ’em.

Video featuring President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has been making the rounds on social media and it’s actually safe to say that it’s gone viral. Here it is, in case you missed it:

Do you see that little “Manipulated media” warning tacked onto that tweet? Well, Twitter put it there because, as it turns out, there wasn’t actually ice cream truck music playing at the scene! But don’t just take Twitter’s word for it; take Reuters’, who put their Top. Men. on fact-checking duty:

More from Reuters’ crackerjack team of forensic video experts:

The original video was posted on C-SPAN (here) on Sept. 10, 2021 with the caption: “President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at Washington, D.C.’s Brookland Middle School about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping children safe. The president urged parents to get their children vaccinated if they were eligible.”

At around the 01:35 mark, Biden can be seen walking out of frame and returning a few seconds later, but no ice cream truck can be seen in the video nor can any music be heard.

They’re doing the Lord’s work, you know. They really are.

Nice try, Stephen, but you can’t get anything past Reuters fact-checkers.

Joe Biden has already caused plenty of real-world harm … does that count?

We seriously can’t love this enough.

Thank you, Reuters, for bringing this important matter to our attention.

Seems maybe like Reuters’ intellectual betters are the people who make these kinds of videos, huh?

If we may be somewhat serious for a moment, though, the fact that Reuters actually put a team on a meme should tell us something very important about Joe Biden’s state of mind:

Yep.

***

