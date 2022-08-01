All we have to say today is “God Bless the Fact-Checkers.”

Seriously, God bless ’em.

Video featuring President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has been making the rounds on social media and it’s actually safe to say that it’s gone viral. Here it is, in case you missed it:

When you hear that oh so familiar sound 🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/8TQkDG912m — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 10, 2021

When your MKUltra trigger is ice cream truck 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5To9ZhRS1e — . (@grumpfuk) July 28, 2022

Do you see that little “Manipulated media” warning tacked onto that tweet? Well, Twitter put it there because, as it turns out, there wasn’t actually ice cream truck music playing at the scene! But don’t just take Twitter’s word for it; take Reuters’, who put their Top. Men. on fact-checking duty:

A video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking away momentarily during a speech given by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has been digitally edited to include music played by an ice cream truck https://t.co/c4KravJu6e pic.twitter.com/P1DadplRkW — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) July 31, 2022

More from Reuters’ crackerjack team of forensic video experts:

The original video was posted on C-SPAN (here) on Sept. 10, 2021 with the caption: “President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at Washington, D.C.’s Brookland Middle School about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping children safe. The president urged parents to get their children vaccinated if they were eligible.” At around the 01:35 mark, Biden can be seen walking out of frame and returning a few seconds later, but no ice cream truck can be seen in the video nor can any music be heard.

They’re doing the Lord’s work, you know. They really are.

oh yeah? the truck was still there, wasn’t it? pic.twitter.com/XKEhExS7Sl — NellieC0hrnp0p ☭ (@nelliec0rnp0p) August 1, 2022

No it's real. We all saw and heard it. Please correct. https://t.co/dizMcWf2C3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2022

Nice try, Stephen, but you can’t get anything past Reuters fact-checkers.

"Our choice of material to fact check is broad, and is based on the following criteria: Could the material potentially cause real-world harm, if it is inaccurate?" 😬https://t.co/3fp6LwjDWs https://t.co/V9qbSpNI8E pic.twitter.com/hARpaJTvDG — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 1, 2022

Joe Biden has already caused plenty of real-world harm … does that count?

We seriously can’t love this enough.

No one thought it was real. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2022

Reuters "Fact Check" now fact checking jokeshttps://t.co/AbNfhXdOMC — Herbert Maria Knapp (@HMKnapp) August 1, 2022

Thank you, Reuters, for bringing this important matter to our attention.

I wouldn't even know about this funny joke if our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press hadn't "fact-checked" it. https://t.co/e33iUVSAAS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 1, 2022

Seems maybe like Reuters’ intellectual betters are the people who make these kinds of videos, huh?

Blessed are the meme makers for when they get fact-checked they shall aasend to Legen-wait for it-dary status. pic.twitter.com/hhqpTN3oTw — Sam💜 Free Julian Assange (@SamMoline1) August 1, 2022

If we may be somewhat serious for a moment, though, the fact that Reuters actually put a team on a meme should tell us something very important about Joe Biden’s state of mind:

If you want to know why supposedly reputable media organizations are fact checking internet memes, it's because even they find the fact that Joe Biden would wander off like this plausible. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2022

Yep.

