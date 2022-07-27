As we told you yesterday, “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg accused TPUSA of being “complicit” in a “neo-Nazi” protest by supposedly letting a group of alleged neo-Nazi protesters into their Student Action Summit. TPUSA did no such thing, of course — and there’s compelling evidence to suggest that the protesters might’ve been leftists posing as far-right fascists — but some things are just too good to check.

Goldberg subsequently tried to walk it back — poorly — with some unrequested assistance from Joy Behar:

Well, TPUSA ended up sending a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News over the comments made on “The View”:

“The false statements of fact intentionally made during The View’s July 25th segment were unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation and brought the organization and its student affiliates into disrepute with the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners, posing a significant financial loss to the organization,” the letter said.

Fox News Digital has obtained the letter, addressed to ABC News New York bureau chief Joshua Hoyos and ABC assistant chief counsel Ian Rosenberg, which accuses “The View” of making “false, derogatory, and defamatory statements” about its recent Student Action Summit.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maybe ABC News didn’t immediately respond to the comment request because they were too busy having some words with the ladies of “The View,” who found themselves in the awkward — but not unfamiliar — position of having to apologize for playing fast and loose with the facts:

Well, that’s sort of an apology, we guess.

“We apologize if we were unclear on any of the points we made without bothering to verify anything” is better than nothing, right?

It wouldn’t be uncalled for, honestly.

That’s usually how this sort of thing goes, yeah.

Maybe … but that still doesn’t let “The View” off the hook. Defamation is defamation, and regardless of whether or not they’re considered a “news” program, they falsely accused TPUSA of indulging neo-Nazis.

Which, as a rule, is something you should probably try not to do.

