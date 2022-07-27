As we told you yesterday, “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg accused TPUSA of being “complicit” in a “neo-Nazi” protest by supposedly letting a group of alleged neo-Nazi protesters into their Student Action Summit. TPUSA did no such thing, of course — and there’s compelling evidence to suggest that the protesters might’ve been leftists posing as far-right fascists — but some things are just too good to check.

THREAD: Yesterday, @TheView & Whoopi Goldberg smeared and lied about TPUSA regarding an incident where supposed “nazis” showed up outside of the Student Action Summit. pic.twitter.com/9xonX9jC25 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 26, 2022

Goldberg subsequently tried to walk it back — poorly — with some unrequested assistance from Joy Behar:

While they were forced by their legal department to correct two of these misrepresentations live on air, Whoopi continued to insist that TPUSA somehow welcomed “nazis” into our event “metaphorically.” pic.twitter.com/320UV0aH0G — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 26, 2022

Well, TPUSA ended up sending a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News over the comments made on “The View”:

“The false statements of fact intentionally made during The View’s July 25th segment were unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation and brought the organization and its student affiliates into disrepute with the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners, posing a significant financial loss to the organization,” the letter said. Fox News Digital has obtained the letter, addressed to ABC News New York bureau chief Joshua Hoyos and ABC assistant chief counsel Ian Rosenberg, which accuses “The View” of making “false, derogatory, and defamatory statements” about its recent Student Action Summit. ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maybe ABC News didn’t immediately respond to the comment request because they were too busy having some words with the ladies of “The View,” who found themselves in the awkward — but not unfamiliar — position of having to apologize for playing fast and loose with the facts:

The View apologizes for wrongly linking neo-Nazi protestors to Turning Point USA. pic.twitter.com/uVUo7Cfykr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2022

Well, that’s sort of an apology, we guess.

It's amazing how the threat of a lawsuit can bring out the truth. Not a great apology, however… — =Orange= (@LynwoodTalks) July 27, 2022

“We apologize if we were unclear on any of the points we made without bothering to verify anything” is better than nothing, right?

Alright but imma need the lawsuit to still happen — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 27, 2022

It wouldn’t be uncalled for, honestly.

Wow that was some serious messing up, but as always 5% of people will see the apology and 95% will think the Republican Party invited Nazis to an event in Florida. https://t.co/hfpTnE10ys — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 27, 2022

That’s usually how this sort of thing goes, yeah.

Whoopi and Joy blatantly lied about this which is a problem because The View is technically a News program. https://t.co/6DU3aMmWns — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 27, 2022

Folks, if Tucker Carlson can beat defamation cases because (so the judge held) the reasonable viewer knows to discount what he says, the ladies of the View certainly can raise the same defense. https://t.co/QVxaCEznbq — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 27, 2022

Maybe … but that still doesn’t let “The View” off the hook. Defamation is defamation, and regardless of whether or not they’re considered a “news” program, they falsely accused TPUSA of indulging neo-Nazis.

Which, as a rule, is something you should probably try not to do.

It's actually okay to disagree with people without calling them Nazis https://t.co/jlJaGKiHzH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 27, 2022

