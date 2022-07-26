ALERT: Our democracy is once again in peril, and once again, it’s all Republicans’ fault.
In this case, it’s yet another attack on the media. Vanity Fair’s got the disturbing scoop:
Republicans "are increasingly shirking sit-down interviews, barring journalists from 2022 events, and skipping debates—an aversion to media scrutiny that could upend how the next presidential election cycle is covered," writes @charlottetklein https://t.co/sCndzbyQQQ
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) July 26, 2022
More from Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein:
This past weekend, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both of whom are up for reelection this fall, headlined the Republican Party of Florida’s annual Sunshine Summit. Other high-profile Florida Republicans were also in attendance at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino event, which this year tried something new: after seven years of being open to the press, “it limited which media could attend, giving inside-the-room access to right-wing outlets that give the governor positive coverage,” Politico reports, adding that traditional GOP figures were “largely replaced by the conservative social media influencers with massive followings who have recently moved to Florida and become some of DeSantis’ most vocal backers.”
Many local and national mainstream outlets were unable to get press credentials, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, including the Miami Herald, Politico, Florida Politics, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. A Florida wire service, the Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider were among the few mainstream outlets allowed to cover at least some parts of the weekend:
“It has come to my attention that some liberal media activists are mad because they aren’t allowed into #SunshineSummit this weekend,” DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted Friday. “My message to them is to try crying about it,” she continued, “Then go to kickboxing and have a margarita. And write the same hit piece you were gonna write anyway.” As the Tallahassee Democrat notes, Republicans continued to bash mainstream publications at the event itself, with DeSantis telling the Daily Wire that he wanted to avoid “a bunch of left-wing media asking our primary candidates a bunch of gotcha questions” and his campaign spokesman, Dave Abrams, claiming the media “tantrums” about press credentials “validates our presumption that fair coverage was never a thought for them.”
Well, are you feeling outraged and terrified yet? No? In that case, join the club. Because if we’re being completely honest, we’re not really seeing what the big deal is. Pushaw’s right that, as a general rule, liberal reporters really don’t need to be at these GOP events because they already know what narrative they want to push anyway.
I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/Ui0R8yQ9Qi
— Salty (Reusable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) July 26, 2022
It’s a total mystery. pic.twitter.com/XwEUgNXq6p
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 26, 2022
A real head-scratcher.
“You’re the worst person ever”
Ok I guess I won’t talk to you then
“HOW DARE YOU” https://t.co/N1ZZmYsmqi
— Big Mullet Theo (@theodictator) July 26, 2022
Democrat activists are now really upset that Republicans won't subject themselves to Democrat activists https://t.co/SvS0SscWGh
— Publius the great (@publius_99) July 26, 2022
You're just being exposed for what you have been for years: Democrat PR flacks.
An independent press can actually be a very useful check in our system. But we haven't had that for years, and we're tired of letting you play "make-believe" journalism.
— Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) July 26, 2022
https://twitter.com/mooshakins/status/1551971331859566592
I'd suggest the media look in the mirror and do a little self-reflection, but it appears that was already tried and we all know how that worked out: https://t.co/KqPIguSyJG pic.twitter.com/zj1dECp9lq
— From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) July 26, 2022
Keep thinking, journos, and maybe it’ll come to you.
How many sit-down interviews has the head of the Democratic Party done in the last 6 months, not including late night comedians? https://t.co/bSDyDPWmd2
— Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) July 26, 2022
Wait, the current President practically held himself hostage in his basement during the last Presidential campaign and you're worried about how things might change from the right next time? https://t.co/xOqmQJXxIP
— Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) July 26, 2022
Yes.
