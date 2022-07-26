ALERT: Our democracy is once again in peril, and once again, it’s all Republicans’ fault.

In this case, it’s yet another attack on the media. Vanity Fair’s got the disturbing scoop:

More from Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein:

This past weekend, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both of whom are up for reelection this fall, headlined the Republican Party of Florida’s annual Sunshine Summit. Other high-profile Florida Republicans were also in attendance at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino event, which this year tried something new: after seven years of being open to the press, “it limited which media could attend, giving inside-the-room access to right-wing outlets that give the governor positive coverage,” Politico reports, adding that traditional GOP figures were “largely replaced by the conservative social media influencers with massive followings who have recently moved to Florida and become some of DeSantis’ most vocal backers.”

Many local and national mainstream outlets were unable to get press credentials, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, including the Miami Herald, Politico, Florida Politics, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. A Florida wire service, the Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider were among the few mainstream outlets allowed to cover at least some parts of the weekend:

“It has come to my attention that some liberal media activists are mad because they aren’t allowed into #SunshineSummit this weekend,” DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted Friday. “My message to them is to try crying about it,” she continued, “Then go to kickboxing and have a margarita. And write the same hit piece you were gonna write anyway.” As the Tallahassee Democrat notes, Republicans continued to bash mainstream publications at the event itself, with DeSantis telling the Daily Wire that he wanted to avoid “a bunch of left-wing media asking our primary candidates a bunch of gotcha questions” and his campaign spokesman, Dave Abrams, claiming the media “tantrums” about press credentials “validates our presumption that fair coverage was never a thought for them.”

Well, are you feeling outraged and terrified yet? No? In that case, join the club. Because if we’re being completely honest, we’re not really seeing what the big deal is. Pushaw’s right that, as a general rule, liberal reporters really don’t need to be at these GOP events because they already know what narrative they want to push anyway.

A real head-scratcher.

https://twitter.com/mooshakins/status/1551971331859566592

Keep thinking, journos, and maybe it’ll come to you.

Yes.

