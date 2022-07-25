On occasion, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl avoids falling into the hack trap and conducts himself in a journalist-like manner.

This is not one of those times, unfortunately.

Karl recently had a lively discussion with climate hypocrite and former Vice President Al Gore (well, as lively as any discussion with human tree Al Gore can be, anyway), and the topic of Gore’s 2000 election loss to George W. Bush naturally came up.

Asked about presiding over electoral certification for George W. Bush's 2000 victory after challenging some results, former Vice Pres. Al Gore tells @jonkarl: “The Constitution required what I did and there's nothing really extraordinary about it.” https://t.co/jRxDUWwQYS pic.twitter.com/zHlzJou1GO — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2022

OK, buddy. Whatever you need to tell yourself to get out of bed in the morning.

I still like Al Gore. — Orracle87 (@worgenzevon) July 24, 2022

Bet you don’t like Al Gore as much as Jonathan Karl likes Al Gore, though:

Gore’s concession speech in December 2000 was gracious, unifying and one of the best speeches he ever gave. https://t.co/kmJbN2SNoB — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 24, 2022

There are many words we could use to describe Al Gore. “Gracious,” “unifying,” and “the best” are not among them.

Before or after he rescinded his concession? https://t.co/plwDWZvaPS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 25, 2022

Karl doesn’t specify.

Oh for God’s sake. He would have contested forever. It took SCOTUS to stop him. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 24, 2022

He still contested even after SCOTUS stepped in. He’s still contesting today. He never stopped.

Talk about rewriting history. Gore conceded, unconceded, and only conceded again because the Supreme Court slapped him down. Democrats then spent the next 8 years accusing Bush of being an illegitimate president. https://t.co/ps0fBCNC7X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 24, 2022

Where was Jonathan Karl when all this was going on?

after he conceded, then unconceded, then sued to block military votes from counting, and then suing some more until the supreme court had to stop gore. very unifying. much democracy. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 24, 2022

2016: Florida Crowd Chants “You Won” To Al Gore At Rally Gore: “Actually, you did win; it just wasn’t close enough to make sure that all the votes were counted, or whatever.”https://t.co/7HMwP9Czwm — AN (@MaxNordau) July 24, 2022

It's not much of a "concession speech" if you then immediately take the contest right back into court for another month. And continue refusing to accept the outcome for literally decades. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) July 25, 2022

As a chief Washington correspondent for a major media outlet, you’d think Jonathan Karl would be a little more up-to-speed on U.S. political matters. Or, if you’ve been watching Jonathan Karl’s body of work on ABC News, you’d think that this is pretty much par for the course with Jonathan Karl.

***

Related:

ABC News’ Jon Karl explains why he tweeted ‘thank you, Cassidy Hutchinson’ (and makes the hackery even worse)