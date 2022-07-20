Grammatically-impaired gun control activist and proud Harvard student David Hogg was escorted out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence today. Was his outburst an insurrection? Well, since the word “insurrection” has lost some of its original meaning in the last year and a half, sure. Why not?

Truth be told, David Hogg is obnoxious and insufferable, but he’s ultimately pretty harmless. At least right now. He can’t really do any damage to our gun rights with his silly protests and Twitter threads. What has the potential to do real, actual, lasting harm is idiotic and/or authoritarian Democrats who want to set fire to the Second Amendment. We’re talking about people like Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who knows that he hates guns and knows very little else:

Watch:

Now that’s interesting. “Ancient guns” were “far less lethal” than the guns we have now, like the scary and extra-super-lethal AR-15.

What Nadler said there is stupid, but on its face, it’s just that: it’s stupid. It doesn’t really pose a threat to anyone except to those for whom cringing can be fatal.

The same cannot be said for this:

See, now that … that’s scary. And we should be genuinely concerned.

What happened to “settled law,” Rep. Nadler?

There’s no constitutional right to abortion, but the Framers very deliberately included the Second Amendment — notably right after the First — which quite explicitly spells out the right to keep and bear arms.

It may go over very well with his House Democratic colleagues, but it’s not going to go over well with the millions of law-abiding gun owners in this country.

Yeah, well … to quote Gandhi, “F*ck around and find out, Dems.”

***

