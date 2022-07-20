Grammatically-impaired gun control activist and proud Harvard student David Hogg was escorted out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence today. Was his outburst an insurrection? Well, since the word “insurrection” has lost some of its original meaning in the last year and a half, sure. Why not?

Truth be told, David Hogg is obnoxious and insufferable, but he’s ultimately pretty harmless. At least right now. He can’t really do any damage to our gun rights with his silly protests and Twitter threads. What has the potential to do real, actual, lasting harm is idiotic and/or authoritarian Democrats who want to set fire to the Second Amendment. We’re talking about people like Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who knows that he hates guns and knows very little else:

Rep Nadler says the M1 Garand and SKS are "ancient guns." — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) July 20, 2022

Watch:

Firearms expert Jerry Nadler states the AR15 is banned and not the "ancient" M1 is because the M1 is "far less lethal" pic.twitter.com/XyJzlLkSUY — Bad Weapon Takes (@BadWeaponTakes) July 20, 2022

Now that’s interesting. “Ancient guns” were “far less lethal” than the guns we have now, like the scary and extra-super-lethal AR-15.

Jerry Nadler was born 2 years after the SKS was invented. https://t.co/kWklY3PVG9 — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) July 20, 2022

What Nadler said there is stupid, but on its face, it’s just that: it’s stupid. It doesn’t really pose a threat to anyone except to those for whom cringing can be fatal.

The same cannot be said for this:

Bishop: "Is there any Democrat that would dispute that this bill would ban weapons that are in common use?" Nadler: "That's the point of the bill." Bishop: "So it is the point of the bill to ban guns that are in common use?" Nadler: "The problem is they are in common use." pic.twitter.com/ya1snfokaM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2022

See, now that … that’s scary. And we should be genuinely concerned.

S/o to Jerry Nadler for straight up admitting that what Democrats are trying to do would violate the Supreme Court's Heller decision. pic.twitter.com/1boGfDrSYF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2022

What happened to “settled law,” Rep. Nadler?

There’s no constitutional right to abortion, but the Framers very deliberately included the Second Amendment — notably right after the First — which quite explicitly spells out the right to keep and bear arms.

Here's Nadler announcing he's passing a bill that directly violates the constitution and Supreme Court precedent. I'm sure that'll go well. https://t.co/qCDXck6Sl9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2022

It may go over very well with his House Democratic colleagues, but it’s not going to go over well with the millions of law-abiding gun owners in this country.

They hate that you can defend yourself. They hate the 2nd Amendment because it prevents them from doing what they truly want to do- take every liberty from you. https://t.co/0mPPKt0JX7 — Washington’s Heir (@VFM0168) July 20, 2022

Yeah, well … to quote Gandhi, “F*ck around and find out, Dems.”

