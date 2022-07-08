During his speech today about his “Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care,” President Joe Biden grappled with the teleprompter and lost.

In one of numerous instances of him tripping over the words that had been written out for him, Biden appeared to accidentally read the stage directions as well as the lines he was supposed to say:

“End of quote. Repeat the line.” is getting a lot of attention now as a result. And the White House is attempting to do damage control.

Here’s White House assistant press secretary Emilie Simons’ contribution to the effort:

Um, OK.

He didn’t? Could’ve fooled us.

Solid B+ for effort, Emilie.

Like, we get that it’s their job to protect Joe Biden and defend his honor and intelligence, but come on.

We all heard him.

We all saw it.

Oooof.

That’s what she’s actually doing, yes.

The Biden White House is just a bottomless barrel of embarrassment.

Considering how many times the White House has had to run interference for Joe Biden or clean up his messes, you’d think they’d be a little better at it by now.

