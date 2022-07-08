During his speech today about his “Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care,” President Joe Biden grappled with the teleprompter and lost.

In one of numerous instances of him tripping over the words that had been written out for him, Biden appeared to accidentally read the stage directions as well as the lines he was supposed to say:

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

“End of quote. Repeat the line.” is getting a lot of attention now as a result. And the White House is attempting to do damage control.

Here’s White House assistant press secretary Emilie Simons’ contribution to the effort:

No. He said, "let me repeat that line." — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

Um, OK.

About that teleprompter: White House says, no, Biden didn't accidentally read the stage directions. https://t.co/RjIn9j3x4p — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 8, 2022

He didn’t? Could’ve fooled us.

Solid B+ for effort, Emilie.

What else would they say? https://t.co/gToJU6G7rE — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 8, 2022

Like, we get that it’s their job to protect Joe Biden and defend his honor and intelligence, but come on.

There is no “let.” It’s clear as day. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 8, 2022

We all heard him.

You know there's video? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 8, 2022

We all saw it.

It’s even funnier when you realize Biden literally did not say what his comms staffer is telling you he said.pic.twitter.com/PFC6wTY4n5 https://t.co/9FzzuXcQYY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Oooof.

Now you're putting words in his mouth… — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 8, 2022

That’s what she’s actually doing, yes.

Under ten minutes and this is already shaping up to be one helluva ratio — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 8, 2022

Tfw you retweet yourself to try and escape The Ratio, but The Ratio is God's will pic.twitter.com/xOzO1zrtHr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 8, 2022

This poor junior White House staffer getting ratio’d to the moon after being asked to lie for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/QX9i492uzt — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 8, 2022

The Biden White House is just a bottomless barrel of embarrassment.

Yes, I totally believe you and your boss is definitely not a vegetable. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Considering how many times the White House has had to run interference for Joe Biden or clean up his messes, you’d think they’d be a little better at it by now.