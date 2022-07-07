Former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith interviewed Fox News host Tucker Carlson today during a pre-launch event for Smith’s Semafor news project. We can only assume that Smith anticipated that it would be a bloodbath.

Well, for what it’s worth, if he did, he was right. Just not in the way that he’d’ve expected. Because it was Smith who was left on the floor, bruised and gasping for air.

WATCH: Former New York Times journalist spends 10 minutes trying to call Tucker Carlson a racist. It doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/stg5MQ0h99 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2022

“It didn’t go well.” That’s what scientists call “an understatement.”

Ben Smith asks Tucker if he is a racist: "The people that I'm mad at are well-educated white liberals. The archetype of a person I don't like is a 39-year-old white female lawyer with a barren personal life… I always say to people who call me a racist: No, I hate you!" pic.twitter.com/OfkhXRYmn8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2022

Ben Smith: "At Fox News, could you go negative on Trump in a really sustained way?" Tucker: "When you and everybody else in the American media were cheering on a new war with Syria, Iran, or some other insane neocon quagmire… I went after him directly." pic.twitter.com/v4v3GI71U1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2022

Tucker to Ben Smith: "I enjoy my job. It's a blessing to say what you really think. Only women can get pregnant. I dare you to say that. Can you say that? Oh, you can't say that. I can!" pic.twitter.com/MVamvrCshm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2022

Oooooof.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson articulates to Ben Smith how Democrats want to replace the current electorate with one that will keep them in power forever. Ben Smith then accuses him of having no empathy and inspiring mass shooters. pic.twitter.com/GtE5RD0UWG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2022

And with that, Smith effectively sealed his fate.

MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson absolutely brutalizing Ben Smith "This is why you are considered, correctly, a propagandist and not a journalist. I just explained in detail, with total sincerity, what I believe, you ignored it, and invoked mass shooters." pic.twitter.com/dZmYVYxAt5 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 7, 2022

You can’t just toss out random slime and expect to get away with it, Ben. Especially when you’re dealing with someone like Tucker Carlson, who isn’t the kind of guy who just sits there and takes it.

If you’re going to come at somebody as articulate as @TuckerCarlson with false claims of racism and bigotry you need to do it a lot better than this guy did. 😳 https://t.co/uTW7okAe3b — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) July 7, 2022

Tucker Carlson is not a perfect human being. No one is. But if you’re going to come at him, you’d better be packing some serious heat or you’re liable to get burned yourself.

Highly recommend watching the full interview to see how Smith continually asked loaded questions and then would cut tucker off in seconds, without allowing him to answer. Classic case of a "journalist" trying to seem "tough," but instead, just coming off like a total hack clown. — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 7, 2022

The full interview with Tucker is linked below. It starts at about an hour and 26 minutes in:https://t.co/M6bJesNRWB — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 7, 2022

