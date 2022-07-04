Independence Day weekend was apparently a pretty bloody one in Boston.

Boston: Multiple shootings occurring within minutes of each other, 1 person shot in the leg on Woodbole Ave (NLT), Greenville St, 1 person shot in the back, and 1 shot in the head on St.James (life threatening) #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/s13KJ9jjXC — Mark Parkinson (@MParkBoston25) July 4, 2022

Boston EMS says at least seven people were taken to the hospital overnight in shootings in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan. @RobWayTV has details. #7news pic.twitter.com/hTWCZ1wT4d — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) July 4, 2022

Rash of shootings across Boston overnight leaves at least 11 injured, with one in critical condition https://t.co/l04vFkUnS8 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 4, 2022

We’re not quite talking Chicago levels yet, but Boston appears to be giving it the old college try.

Anyway, what does the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have to say about this? Basically that this is all the fault of states with less restrictive gun laws. Oh, and that it’s the Supreme Court’s fault, too, of course:

#Boston Police responded to six shootings overnight. There were at least 10 people injured. The shootings happened in Mattapan, Roxbury, Dorchester, the South End and Hyde Park. @DAKevinHayden released the statement below. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/P38Jwc4b8d — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) July 4, 2022

That statement raises an important question for the Suffolk County DA: “What, would you say, you do here?”

This is an asinine statement https://t.co/0GI3cqsB55 — The H2 (@TheH2) July 4, 2022

Talk about passing the buck. We suppose that it’s technically easier to blame everyone outside of your city for your city’s problems, but that doesn’t make any less ridiculous. What’s even the point of having any law enforcement at all if you’re just going to look for someone unrelated to blame every time violence breaks out?

They never explain why those "other states" aren't a bloodbath too. https://t.co/lnTaItWu2g — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 4, 2022

Of course they don’t. Because they can’t. If they did, that would require admitting that their narrative has no actual leg to stand on.

So we are going to blame six shootings in neighborhoods where gun violence is not uncommon on a Supreme Court ruling 4 days ago? Weird flex, but okay. — Paul Bastarache (@PaulBastarache) July 4, 2022

That’s exactly what they’re going to do. We’re honestly kind of surprised that Kevin Hayden didn’t blame it on a Supreme Court decision that hasn’t even happened yet.

Easy way to pass the buck when things are bad under their administration. https://t.co/N7wSYj1Vbg — jordan (@jortron) July 4, 2022

Anything to avoid any introspection. Anything to avoid taking any responsibility.