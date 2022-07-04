Actress Jessica Chastain would like to wish you and yours a very happy “Independence” Day, from her and her reproductive rights:

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022

She sure is beautiful. And that’s very fortunate for her. Not every shamelessly and staggeringly ignorant person has a pretty face to fall back on.

Yes, Jessica. Thank you for your stunning bravery. It’s not every woman who’d be bold enough to broadcast such a tiresome and stupid message.

Jessica lives in New York, which has the most radical pro-abortion laws in the country – on the same level as China and North Korea. Her right to a late-term abortion remains intact. https://t.co/XwkLdSRY9e — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 4, 2022

"I'm 48 and I have to fly out to California to get another abortion" https://t.co/sfwMynvaEm pic.twitter.com/UdoNqssd7Z — The Bar Room Podcast 🇺🇲 🇲🇨 (@SocietyMovies) July 4, 2022

She’s actually 45, but your point still stands. Our well of sympathy for her plight is bone-dry.

Privileged beautiful woman worth $50million plus pretending she’s oppressed in the country that allowed her to obtain that rank of wealth and privileged https://t.co/iKpzCPh7Ec pic.twitter.com/fK1hXcxP3Q — Kaymakli Juniper 🌵🇨🇦 (@KaymakliJuniper) July 4, 2022

Ironically, bans on abortion would make women more independent, not less. They'd have to rely on themselves to make good decisions, rather than relying on others to bail them out of bad ones. https://t.co/fiuRpRlYGs — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 4, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Maybe she’s worried about Planned Parenthood having a harder time targeting minority communities for eugenic purposes?

TFW your love for America hinges on whether it's legal to kill disproportionately black babies. https://t.co/SImbHFh0Np — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 4, 2022

Or maybe she’s worried about being exposed as a flaming hypocrite? We’d be terrified about that if we were her:

From November 2018:

According to reports, Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo recently welcomed their first child via surrogate. Though they have made no official announcement, the family have been spotted around New York City with a stroller and a baby carrier, according to the New York Post. The actress is one of many celebrity women who have used surrogates to grow their family, but that doesn’t mean all of them have gone that route for the same reason.

Her second child was born via surrogacy as well.

The audacity, indeed.

There’s absolutely nothing inherently wrong with choosing surrogacy to grow your family. Jessica is fortunate in that she is wealthy enough to be able to afford such an expensive process. One might even call her privileged.

The real problem with Jessica Chastain’s “reproductive rights” BS is that if anyone in this scenario can be accused of “forced birth,” it’s Chastain. In using a surrogate not once, but twice, she is guilty of effectively forcing a woman to carry a pregnancy to term multiple times. Yes, the surrogate was paid for her services, but Chastain was still using another woman’s body to carry and grow those clumps of cells.

I didn't read her surrogacy contract but in certain circumstances, she can compel her surrogate to carry to term even if the surrogate changes her mind. Also if Chastain changes her mind, the surrogate is sorta screwed. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 4, 2022

Are Jessica Chastain’s reproductive rights more valuable than those of the surrogate?

In case anyone wonders why this matters, I suggest you read into the provisions of surrogacy contracts and what the surrogate can be compelled to do or not do.https://t.co/37SrYjWutJ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 4, 2022

This seems highly problematic, to say the least.

So yeah, "my body, my choice" changes a bit when it's not your body. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 4, 2022

Uh-oh, Jessica.