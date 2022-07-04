Earlier, we told you about pro-abort actress Jessica Chastain’s — and her reproductive rights’ — “Happy ‘Independence’ Day” message. The gist of it is that the notion of “Independence Day” is ironic because, thanks to the Republican Party and conservative Supreme Court Justices, we no longer have any independence.

Turns out it’s a pretty popular philosophy to have, at least if Conan O’Brien is any indication. While he’s not specifically citing Roe v. Wade here, given the hot streak SCOTUS has been on lately, we’d be surprised if he didn’t at least have that decision in the back of his mind when he tweeted this:

Happy Birthday Declaration of Independence–you may be older, but you’re aging much better than the Constitution. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 4, 2022

Conan O’Brien is certainly entitled to his opinion, of course. But we feel that it’s our duty — as Twitchy and as Americans — to point out that his opinion is wrong.

And make no mistake: his opinion is wrong. And pretty sad.

that's the best you got today? — Paddy Cham (@cunninghampj28) July 4, 2022

Hope he didn’t spend too much time workshopping it. It would’ve been an even bigger waste if he had.

I rate this joke a soft 2 on the Andy Richter scale. https://t.co/Kqke7AEZqN — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) July 4, 2022

Womp-womp.

Conan should be embarrassed. We’re embarrassed for him.

Wrong, Carrot Top. The Constitution is doing better now than it has in a long while https://t.co/M45JkyVNCt — The H2 (@TheH2) July 4, 2022

That’s what’s got so many liberals so bummed out. For the first time in a long time, the Constitution as it was originally intended to be upheld is being upheld, and pretty consistently at that. So, naturally, progressives, not understanding the purpose or content of the Constitution are upset.

It gave the ability for you to get wealthy and provide this lame take. Why complain? — Fedbucks for Silver (@meschede_mark) July 4, 2022

True story.

And now, if anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here playing “America the Beautiful” on our tiny violin.