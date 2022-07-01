Earlier, we told you about Alex Pearlman, a hardcore liberal who has absolutely had it with the Democratic Party and their pathological obsession with fundraising in response to inconvenient Supreme Court decisions instead of, you know, doing their jobs in Congress. Pearlman is especially fed up with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, as Pearlman reminds us, is worth well over $100 million (at least financially speaking … morally speaking is another story) and thus isn’t lacking for any funds.

In case you want to watch Pearlman’s rant again — we’ve watched it multiple times already — here it is:

I actually like this guy. He’s a liberal. And I like him. pic.twitter.com/9Skxq3rve6 — Ultra Jeff (@RidinRoadsTX) June 29, 2022

So, so good.

Now, in case you’re wondering what sorts of fundraising emails Pearlman is referring to, here’s a perfect example from none other than Nancy Pelosi. Or at least from a PAC she’s allowing to use her name:

this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/rixhDH1FM4 — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) July 1, 2022

Oh dear.

Major “we’ll kill this dog” energy, for sure.

will it be “the single most devastating setback for women’s reproductive freedoms nationwide”?? will it really?? — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) July 1, 2022

yes this is real, from a PAC, here’s yesterday’s too. also they keep getting past my spam filters!! what gives pic.twitter.com/23AI3QZ2hH — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) July 1, 2022

Maybe Nancy Pelosi doesn’t know what to say, but cringing liberals sure do: “Shut the hell up already.”

Yessssss.

Imagine admitting to everyone you dont know how to do your job, and then asking them for money so you can continue to not do your job. @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/luk9ojSYVm — Patrick Lucas Austin (@patbits) July 1, 2022

It's almost like they hired the Trump fundraising team to run Dem campaign fund. I've never been less enthused to be a Democrat and thrilled to have stopped giving $$ to the faux outrage machine that knows how to beg better than how to lead. — SoundReign (@ciscokid50) July 1, 2022

Straight into our veins.

Read the room @SpeakerPelosi You’re not going to just fundraiser off our despair https://t.co/fSH6LHW3gL — socbo (@socialistboomer) July 1, 2022

Maybe she won’t be successful, but we’re sure going to enjoy watching her try.

I want a big NYT headline “Nancy Pelosi desperately begging for money after days of no one responding.” — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) July 1, 2022

OK, we might actually read that New York Times article. Not gonna lie.