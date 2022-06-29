Ever since Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, we’ve heard from countless stunning and brave actresses — and actors, of course, because when it comes to being pro-abortion, men can have an opinion — about how effectively overturning Roe v. Wade would basically usher in “The Handmaid’s Tale” in real life. Since SCOTUS’ ruling was officially handed down last week, the outrage has only grown exponentially.

We could sit here 24/8 and cover all the meltdowns from pro-abort actresses over the Supreme Court rightly deciding that there’s no constitutional right to abortion, but we’d never get any sleep. It would be a lot easier for us to cover actresses who aren’t upset about it. There’s outspoken pro-life actress Patricia Heaton, of course, who is celebrating the decision as a victory for human rights:

More of this please https://t.co/EfrNgsKa0F — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

But she’s not alone. Actress Kimberly Elise (who starred in “Set It Off,” among other films) is apparently right there with her — and she’s catching quite a bit of hate because of it:

Here’s the Instagram post that’s got so many pro-aborts so upset:

Evidently a lot of people out there are offended and outraged at the prospect of more babies — including black babies — having the chance to be born and reach their innate human potential:

Kimberly Elise is the prime example of why religious people need to be mentally evaluated.

They go so hard for something they were taught and told to believe in from a book rewritten every 10 years about a God they think exists. It’s sad. — Edwin Betancourt Jr ☮️ (@EddyBeeDolls) June 29, 2022

And plus Kimberly Elise got white Jesus pictures and white prophets all over her instagram y’all…enough said. — MB (@moeebetter) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise celebrates abortion being overturned in a country with a terrible mortality rate for Pregnant black women. I'll add that even if the mortality rate wasn't terrible I'm still pro-choice. But it's kind of even more ghoulish and foolish to celebrate considering that. https://t.co/PoRk1nPGTB — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) June 29, 2022

Damn had to unfollow two of my favs Kimberly Elise & Sunny. The pushing of slave masters religion into our uteruses is just too much to look past…if your against Abortion don’t have one SIMPLE — Steelerlady_504 (@Steelerlady504) June 28, 2022

“Slave masters.” So being pro-life makes Kimberly Elise a race traitor because … reasons?

Unfollowed Kimberly Elise so fast when I saw that IG post. Millions of mothers and babies will be saved? How about no…Also not every person is a Christian. Just… pic.twitter.com/bSTg8lsrqD — Jade Young (@JadenJewel) June 28, 2022

For one thing, while Kimberly Elise is a devout Christian, she never said every person is a Christian or that every person has to be a Christian. For another thing, there are pro-lifers of all faiths out there. Even agnostic and atheist pro-lifers. So the Christian-shaming is not only bigoted but also wholly dishonest.

Kimberly Elise deserved all that movie misfortune she got. May she never know a day of peace. — Councilwoman Fawn Moscato (@talleyberrybaby) June 29, 2022

Thankfully, there are still people out there who have a little thing called perspective and aren’t completely unhinged:

So y'all just want to cancel Kimberly Elise for being Pro-Life? I mean let her express her opinion. — NameIsRay (@_therayjohnson) June 29, 2022

I don't agree with Kimberly Elise, but she's entitled to her opinions. She has a right to them. She doesn't deserve to be cancelled for expressing her beliefs. — Taco Bueno (@TacoBueno5) June 29, 2022

Maybe if yall didn't suffer from celebrity worship, yall wouldn't be so "devastated" that Kimberly Elise holds a different worldview from you. — Elphie Thropp (@SaintElphie) June 29, 2022

Hear, hear.

Kimberly Elise is being derided for her post celebrating the end of Roe V Wade because Democrats believe black people must be on their side with everything. She is a Christian whose love for God, Jesus and The Holy Spirit is more important than what this world thinks of her. pic.twitter.com/8tEaTuCx53 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 29, 2022

***

Related:

Patricia Heaton has a question for pro-lifers who ‘want to know if they are ‘welcome’ to join the Democrat Party’