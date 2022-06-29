Ever since Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, we’ve heard from countless stunning and brave actresses — and actors, of course, because when it comes to being pro-abortion, men can have an opinion — about how effectively overturning Roe v. Wade would basically usher in “The Handmaid’s Tale” in real life. Since SCOTUS’ ruling was officially handed down last week, the outrage has only grown exponentially.

We could sit here 24/8 and cover all the meltdowns from pro-abort actresses over the Supreme Court rightly deciding that there’s no constitutional right to abortion, but we’d never get any sleep. It would be a lot easier for us to cover actresses who aren’t upset about it. There’s outspoken pro-life actress Patricia Heaton, of course, who is celebrating the decision as a victory for human rights:

But she’s not alone. Actress Kimberly Elise (who starred in “Set It Off,” among other films) is apparently right there with her — and she’s catching quite a bit of hate because of it:

Here’s the Instagram post that’s got so many pro-aborts so upset:

Evidently a lot of people out there are offended and outraged at the prospect of more babies — including black babies — having the chance to be born and reach their innate human potential:

“Slave masters.” So being pro-life makes Kimberly Elise a race traitor because … reasons?

For one thing, while Kimberly Elise is a devout Christian, she never said every person is a Christian or that every person has to be a Christian. For another thing, there are pro-lifers of all faiths out there. Even agnostic and atheist pro-lifers. So the Christian-shaming is not only bigoted but also wholly dishonest.

Thankfully, there are still people out there who have a little thing called perspective and aren’t completely unhinged:

Hear, hear.

