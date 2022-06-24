As of this post’s publication, the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization hadn’t yet been revealed to the public. But pro-abort feminist warrior princess Jessica Valenti is determined to make the most out of all the time she has to totally freak out about it:

Nothing quite like sitting in front of a laptop waiting to see if the highest court in the country deems you a person or not — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 24, 2022

The poor dear. She’s just beside herself.

And the worst part is that the best-case scenario we are hoping for is one in which Roe is simply gutted rather than totally overturned. https://t.co/l2wJZY0IlH — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 24, 2022

Both Jessica Valenti and Jill Filipovic live in Brooklyn, which, last time we checked, was part of New York City, which, last time we checked, wasn’t in danger of turning into “The Handmaid’s Tale” anytime soon. If there is no federal “right to abortion,” states still have the power to set their own abortion laws. And Brooklyn pregnant people have no reason to worry.

She lives in NYC – it won't have any effect on her. — cytrynowa8 (@cytrynowa8) June 24, 2022

Aside from that, though, there’s something particularly offensively disgusting about Valenti’s tweet. She seems to be under the impression that the Supreme Court is going to issue a ruling on her personhood. Hello, Jessica. It’s time to slow your roll. Unless a baby hacked your account and sent out that tweet, wethinks you’re being just a tad melodramatic. Not to mention extremely tone-deaf.

Your personhood as a woman was never up for debate. So suggesting that the Supreme Court is poised to unperson you is stupid on its face. But to use this specific wording to argue for the importance of the federal government giving you the right to kill your unborn baby, that’s just … we can’t wrap our brains around that one. We don’t even want to try.

Not being able to kill at will really dehumanizes you, huh? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 24, 2022

"Your personhood is being questioned? That must be tough."

–every American child aborted since 1/22/73 — Prayerborne (@prayerborne) June 24, 2022

You’re going to be just fine, Jessica. All those unborn babies can’t say the same thing.

Cry more. And harder too. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 24, 2022

