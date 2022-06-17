New York City continues to be a great place to live and raise a family:

More from the New York Post:

Richard Cushnie, 33, was picked up on a Crime Stoppers tip Thursday and charged with assault in connection to the 12:10 a.m. May 23 attack on another 33-year-old man, police said.

The victim was on Sedgwick Avenue near West Burnside Avenue, outside FDNY Engine 43/Ladder 59, in Morris Heights, when Cushnie allegedly knifed him three times.

A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the attacker approaching the victim with a threatening stance and raising a knife.

That’s nice.

You might be wondering how stunning and brave feminist warrior Jessica Valenti fits into all of this. Well, we’re going to tell you.

See, yesterday, Valenti put together a thread in which she pushed back against the notion that cities like New York City and San Francisco are “unsafe.” According to Valenti, people use words like “unsafe” because they don’t want to admit they’re just scared of poor and homeless people:

Of course. But seriously, folks:

That’s good parenting right there.

The word “privilege” gets thrown around a lot these days, and usually it’s by woke progressives who literally have nothing else to throw at the wall.

But we feel pretty comfortable using it to describe what Jessica Valenti has experienced during her time in New York City.

Jessica Valenti is an elitist white lady.

Rich enough to look down her nose at people who don’t want to get stabbed in broad daylight or pushed onto a subway track.

It’s only unsafe when Jessica Valenti feels unsafe.

Drugs … and racism. Not Racism™, but, like, actual racism.

Check your privilege, Jessica.

