Remember Andrew Gillum? He’s the Florida Governor who wasn’t, thanks in no small part to some poor life choices:

Thanks to Gillum, Ron DeSantis is the current Governor of Florida. So don’t let anyone tell you that Andrew Gillum never did anything good.

Anyway, Gillum is apparently bracing for an indictment today, and he’s doing it like a real champ:

Andrew Gillum, the once-rising Florida Democratic star who narrowly lost his 2018 gubernatorial race against Ron DeSantis, has told associates that he expects to be indicted in federal court as early as today for alleged fraud tied to his campaign, NBC News has learned. Story tk pic.twitter.com/DgCcfD9FXu — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 22, 2022

Gillum surrendered at 10 am and expects indictment to be unsealed at 1, associates say We don’t have specifics but here’s the first full story (working on it since last night but they blasted out a statement this am confirming)https://t.co/YTVnOusr0z — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 22, 2022

More from Marc Caputo at NBC News:

The exact charges are unclear and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida would neither confirm nor deny details about the criminal case against Gillum. In a written statement to NBC News, Gillum acknowledged the case but said it is politically motivated without offering specifics. … The expected indictment would mark a new low for Gillum, a married father of three who withdrew from public life as a political leader and a paid CNN commentator after a March 2020 sex scandal involving a suspected male overdose victim in a South Beach hotel. At the time, Gillum said he was abusing alcohol as he coped with his loss to DeSantis, but campaign finance records and a leaked criminal subpoena in 2019 showed that Gillum also faced the pressure of an FBI investigation.

Sounds like Gillum’s really got his hands full. Good thing he’s chosen a stand-up guy to help him out!

The disgraced Andrew Gillum is apparently being represented by Marc Elias. https://t.co/vGrwqBshtN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 22, 2022

Not surprising who’s representing him — Darin (@CookieDoughCons) June 22, 2022

Gillum was just choosing someone with as much integrity as he himself has. Even more integrity, actually.

Oh hey, Marc Elias. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 22, 2022

Hi, Marc! Fancy seeing you here! Again.

Represented by noted election huckster @marceelias, the man responsible for the 2016 Russia Collusion hoax and the hundreds of changes to laws and processes to enable the ensuing destabilization in the run-up to 2020. https://t.co/zZrnUX85Z4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 22, 2022

It’s cool of Marc Elias to carve time out of his busy schedule to help out someone like Andrew Gillum. It’s also totally on-brand.

sincerely asking: are democrats aware mark elias isn't the only attorney in the country? https://t.co/2EpcfLoNXe — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2022

ok, maybe not a sincere question. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2022

Heh.

