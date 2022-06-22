With congressional Democrats’ help, the Biden administration is poised to hit Americans even harder at the gas pumps this summer and fall. But that’s not enough. They’ve got to come up with more creative ways to punish consumers and exacerbate very real problems.

Good thing they’re always thinkin’! Check out how they plan to tackle smoking:

Spoiler alert: There’s no science behind the decision. Just pure, unadulterated ignorance and idiocy.

Same goes for this:

What could possibly go wrong?

Even smokers will tell you that smoking is bad for your health. They understand that.

And now, they also understand that if they want to quit, the Biden administration is going to do their damnedest to make it even more difficult.

Well, they don’t actually care about getting people to stop smoking, so.

Did we mention that this isn’t about getting people to stop smoking?

The cruelty is the point. The cruelty is always the point with the Biden administration.

At least this will give cops something to do!

Thank goodness for small favors. And big favors:

It’s called Building Back Better, you guys.

