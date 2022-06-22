With congressional Democrats’ help, the Biden administration is poised to hit Americans even harder at the gas pumps this summer and fall. But that’s not enough. They’ve got to come up with more creative ways to punish consumers and exacerbate very real problems.

Good thing they’re always thinkin’! Check out how they plan to tackle smoking:

The Biden administration announced a plan to eliminate nearly all nicotine from cigarettes. Here's the science behind the decision https://t.co/wCFXCJJslZ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 22, 2022

Spoiler alert: There’s no science behind the decision. Just pure, unadulterated ignorance and idiocy.

Same goes for this:

Juul e-cigarettes could be ordered off the U.S. market by the FDA as soon as today, people familiar say https://t.co/Wr7d1p8Igp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 22, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

oh sure, this is totally fine pic.twitter.com/cKXSzvbKgU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 22, 2022

Even smokers will tell you that smoking is bad for your health. They understand that.

And now, they also understand that if they want to quit, the Biden administration is going to do their damnedest to make it even more difficult.

I think there is a fair amount of evidence that this policy will lead to MORE DEATHS. But the politicized FDA doesn't care. https://t.co/SpzvoaqhEp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 22, 2022

This is a huge mistake if you actually cared about getting people to stop smoking. https://t.co/Ru4Gp2Lcwi — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2022

Well, they don’t actually care about getting people to stop smoking, so.

Not only is this none of the feds business in the first place, they're really just clearing the market for Juul's competitors. Your government at work, friends. https://t.co/DnMqNMeyVd — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) June 22, 2022

They're also feeding the pipeline to actual tobacco-tobacco and big pharma — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 22, 2022

The Biden Administration is doing a lot for Big Tobacco these days. The latest is weaponizing his FDA to ban an RJ Reynolds competitor. pic.twitter.com/D7VJamSLcT — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 22, 2022

Did we mention that this isn’t about getting people to stop smoking?

anyone else quit cigarettes using a juul? https://t.co/wb0zvnWjBJ — Amy (@lolennui) June 22, 2022

We've been off cigarettes for many years, thanks to Juul. Thanks a lot, you bunch of Puritan weirdos. — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) June 22, 2022

The cruelty is the point. The cruelty is always the point with the Biden administration.

New criminally-backed black market just dropped. pic.twitter.com/7gQi9QjxeE — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 22, 2022

First menthol, then nicotine, then this? Mommy government is gonna create a black market the size of prohibition then wonder why we have so much crime. https://t.co/5C1mC3JngO — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 22, 2022

At least this will give cops something to do!

Just means an increase in organized smuggling & less tax revenues. Boy are they clueless — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) June 22, 2022

Only upside of Biden's open border is the flood of juul pods and full nicotine cigarettes that will come through https://t.co/LTsg7GanFi — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 22, 2022

Thank goodness for small favors. And big favors:

at least we still have our federally issued crack pipes. https://t.co/59J25SBnvM — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2022

So we’re now handing out crack pipes and banning Juul e-cigarettes…got it https://t.co/rRE5WeKLiZ pic.twitter.com/axEaHmQ1CZ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 22, 2022

It’s called Building Back Better, you guys.

