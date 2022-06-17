When it comes to making the case for ensuring that Roe v. Wade sticks around, we’ve seen some pretty hot takes.

Color us intrigued. More from LGBTQ Nation:

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this month, as it appears poised to do if Justice Samuel Alito’s recently leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is any indication, abortion may not be the only reproductive care at risk. As Giulia Carbonaro writes for Newsweek, “In a post-Roe world, in vitro fertilization (IVF)—the fertility treatment used by millions of Americans every year—could be in danger.” And some of those millions of Americans are, of course, LGBTQ people hoping to start families. … “Without the protections of Roe v Wade, it is possible that state lawmakers may feel empowered to create barriers for people to access medical procedures like IVF – which is deeply troubling for LGBTQ+ people and anyone who needs access to IVF to expand their family,” Shelbi Day, Chief Policy Officer at the nonprofit organization Family Equality, tells LGBTQ Nation.

“Making it more difficult for women — sorry, pregnant people — to get abortions will mean fewer LGBTQ people can get pregnant (or adopt children) to start their families.” It really is something.

I would think it’s the scientific inability to reproduce through same sex intercourse that’s making it harder. But that’s just me, not a science denier — Marcel Ledbetter (@OutOfKenTroll) June 17, 2022

