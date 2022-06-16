Nancy Pelosi is a fixture in American politics. She’s been around practically forever.

And that’s really effing depressing. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, ladies and gentlemen:

Nancy Pelosi: "We have the war in Iraq, we have Covid…" pic.twitter.com/MM4QuhOjdI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2022

We know that Democrats have by and large tried to downplay Joe Biden’s disastrous U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, but talking about Iraq seems a little desperate right now. Unless she’s mistaken Ukraine for Iraq, which would … also be really weird.

Perhaps in her mind, there’s still a war in Iraq going on. Or maybe it’s just a war between her last handful of brain cells.

I'm more concerned with the part at the end where she discovers her hands. https://t.co/4jh6sOiZ2w — Foster (@foster_type) June 16, 2022

We can’t be the only ones who watched that and immediately thought of this:

We sincerely hope that Nancy’s internal monologue went a little something like that.

Look at how she notices her hands. Is she on acid? https://t.co/QhPzxqQo1l — Adam ✝️🇺🇸 (@adam_antill) June 16, 2022

She might as well be. The stuff that comes out of her mouth is exactly the sort of stuff you’d expect to hear from someone whose brain has taken a beating from decades of substance abuse.

This is what happens when you live in a gerontocracy https://t.co/5LIrHeb4hA — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 16, 2022

Unfortunately so much of the damage Nancy Pelosi has done will outlive her. We really have to do something about this, because frankly, we don’t know how the country can survive any more Nancy Pelosis.

We have a minimum age requirement for offices, we have to get a maximum one as well. https://t.co/xo9u8DGj3v — GTFan (@SouthRecruiting) June 16, 2022

Future President Ron DeSantis, if you’re listening, please start figuring out how to do that now.