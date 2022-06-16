“Breaking Bad” was a fantastic show. And Dean Norris as Walter White’s brother-in-law Hank Schrader was fantastic as well.

But when it comes to basic economics, Norris is still very much on a last-minute preschool-play level.

You see, Norris, who likely has a lot more money than you do and may even have a driver sometimes, apparently doesn’t get why so many Americans are complaining about no longer being able to afford to gas up their cars without having to do so at the expense of things like food and clothes for their kids:

Youre not getting “robbed” at the pump. You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) June 15, 2022

Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, of course. Even if that opinion is wrong.

And we hate to break it to you, Dean, but your opinion is wrong. Not just wrong, in fact, but impressively ignorant.

socialism is when cheap gas https://t.co/rTLLAc6p16 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

Heh.

"Fair Market" I don't think that applies here, court jester. https://t.co/4Kj1HA3a1S — Machsimus Delicious Sexinus (@Machovell1an) June 16, 2022

It doesn’t. There’s nothing fair about a market that’s being crushed under the weight of the government’s gangrenous thumb.

Rich privileged actor wants to lecture everybody about how capitalism is the problem. Must be a day ending in y. https://t.co/mL9550zTW0 — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) June 16, 2022

Must be. It does seem to happen with rather striking regularity.

This comment is evidence that Dean knows nothing about fair or free markets or economics https://t.co/DvhtK6SDE2 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 16, 2022

When you live in a bubble and can't understand what intentional government throttling does to supply and demand, you spew stupidity like whats-his-nuts here is doing…

(Who is this, anyways?) https://t.co/OxvRyndRJd — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 16, 2022

Imagine being so out of touch with reality, that you chastise normal every day people who can't afford to drive to work… for complaining about not being able to afford to drive to work. I thought I'd seen some big egos in my career as an entrperneur/trader but this guy… https://t.co/j1ALtUNm6F — James (@sometrader78) June 16, 2022

This guy … is not the only privileged actor who thinks he knows more than you do. Fortunately he doesn’t speak for all actors.

Not all actors are like this, I promise. https://t.co/YG2bWzyL7g — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 16, 2022

S’all good, man.

Anyway:

It pays to be quiet when you don't know what you're talking about. https://t.co/BCrz1BuK4t — Althas Greycastle (@sterlinginks) June 16, 2022

That’s a good rule to live by.

"Government intentionally limiting capacity to extract, refine and transport a natural resource is capitalism" — only the second-dumbest epiphany this guy has had on a toilet https://t.co/cm5rESv8bE — Lassie, like Merrick, risen from the ashes (@3rdstringlassie) June 16, 2022

Oh, snap.

I like Hank Schrader, but let's be honest. He had a bumbling drug-dealing neophyte visiting his house every weekend, and it took him like five years to figure it out. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 16, 2022

That uncomfortable moment of realization. pic.twitter.com/6eEueBIwmQ — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) June 16, 2022

The toilet is a thinking spot for a lot of people. Maybe Dean should spend a little more time there and after long enough, he’ll figure out what he got wrong.