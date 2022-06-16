“Breaking Bad” was a fantastic show. And Dean Norris as Walter White’s brother-in-law Hank Schrader was fantastic as well.

But when it comes to basic economics, Norris is still very much on a last-minute preschool-play level.

You see, Norris, who likely has a lot more money than you do and may even have a driver sometimes, apparently doesn’t get why so many Americans are complaining about no longer being able to afford to gas up their cars without having to do so at the expense of things like food and clothes for their kids:

Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, of course. Even if that opinion is wrong.

And we hate to break it to you, Dean, but your opinion is wrong. Not just wrong, in fact, but impressively ignorant.

Heh.

It doesn’t. There’s nothing fair about a market that’s being crushed under the weight of the government’s gangrenous thumb.

Must be. It does seem to happen with rather striking regularity.

This guy … is not the only privileged actor who thinks he knows more than you do. Fortunately he doesn’t speak for all actors.

S’all good, man.

Anyway:

That’s a good rule to live by.

Oh, snap.

The toilet is a thinking spot for a lot of people. Maybe Dean should spend a little more time there and after long enough, he’ll figure out what he got wrong.

