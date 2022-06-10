Damn, it feels good to be a (D)emocrat … ‘s husband!

Paul Pelosi, aka Mr. Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late last month for a DUI following a car crash he was involved in late at night in California wine country. He was released on $5000 bail and a court date is set for early August 2022.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are understandably curious about exactly what went down that night. After all, he’s the bazillionaire spouse of the House Speaker and has conspicuously managed to lie low since the incident. It would seem he’s had some help in that department from the California Highway Patrol and the Napa County DA’s Office:

Cops refuse to release body cam footage of Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest https://t.co/nTLI0WJdPj pic.twitter.com/7INE4LZoWu — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2022

More from the New York Post:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Thursday denied a public records request seeking the release of body and dashboard camera video documenting Paul Pelosi’s arrest last month on suspicion of drunk driving. CHP informed Fox News Digital in a letter that it has the footage in question, “however, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation.” In a separate press release Thursday, the DA’s Office said that it has not decided yet what, if any, charges, will be filed against the 82-year-old businessman. “This is standard protocol in any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County,” the agency stated. “No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.”

Maybe people feel compelled to speculate regarding Paul Pelosi’s brush with the law because CHP and the Napa County DA refuse to show the actual footage.

What’s the over under on how many times he told the cops who he was and who his wife was — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 10, 2022

If we could see the footage from the arrest, we’d know the answer to that question.

Alas.

two tiers of justice. Welcome to America 2.0 https://t.co/XSZCCCcyCO — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) June 10, 2022

