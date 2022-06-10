Yesterday, we got an insightful look into legacy media’s priorities when it comes to covering attempted assassinations of conservative Supreme Court Justices like Brett Kavanaugh:

We didn’t really talk about the Washington Post’s coverage (to be fair, they had their hands plenty full with Felicia Sonmez). But let’s talk about it now.

If you head over to the Washington Post’s webpage right now, you’ll have to scroll down quite a ways before you find a story about the guy who tried to murder Brett Kavanaugh the other night:

An article about a Supreme Court Justice’s wife, meanwhile, is one of WaPo’s “top stories”:

But at least WaPo considers the attempt on Brett Kavanaugh’s life national news today.

Yesterday, it was just a local crime story:

Because of course they did.

We see what you did there.

He might as well have been, the way WaPo is treating this.

 

A guy armed with a gun and a knife and other dangerous objects decided he was going to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court Justice after weeks and months and years of Democratic politicians using violent rhetoric to sow the seeds of discord, and it’s just a “public safety” issue.

This is what insanity looks like.

