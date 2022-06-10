Yesterday, we got an insightful look into legacy media’s priorities when it comes to covering attempted assassinations of conservative Supreme Court Justices like Brett Kavanaugh:

No mention of the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the front pages of USA Today or the Chicago Tribune. The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times hid the news on the bottom of the page in small font. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/iDNVkwDmpw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2022

We didn’t really talk about the Washington Post’s coverage (to be fair, they had their hands plenty full with Felicia Sonmez). But let’s talk about it now.

If you head over to the Washington Post’s webpage right now, you’ll have to scroll down quite a ways before you find a story about the guy who tried to murder Brett Kavanaugh the other night:

An article about a Supreme Court Justice’s wife, meanwhile, is one of WaPo’s “top stories”:

But at least WaPo considers the attempt on Brett Kavanaugh’s life national news today.

Yesterday, it was just a local crime story:

Washington Post has classified an assassination attempt on a sitting SCOTUS justice as "local crime" story pic.twitter.com/DwzThPwuQQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2022

Because of course they did.

Covered by a local beat guy. You might think the national desk would cover this, but they just lost their two best reporters this week. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/js4aMv1QQR — Airish1 (@airish1) June 10, 2022

We see what you did there.

Was Kermit Gosnell the perp? https://t.co/4VcpEUAeDA — PEG (@pegobry) June 10, 2022

He might as well have been, the way WaPo is treating this.

"public safety" — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 10, 2022

A guy armed with a gun and a knife and other dangerous objects decided he was going to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court Justice after weeks and months and years of Democratic politicians using violent rhetoric to sow the seeds of discord, and it’s just a “public safety” issue.

"Look, he didn't actually do anything, and anyway he totally changed his mind, so this is really a nonstory" https://t.co/4iMixgF0s4 — Jake V (@ViralDonutz) June 10, 2022

This is what insanity looks like.

