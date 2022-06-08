Humiliated WaPo attempts to take down Christina Pushaw by serving up a big, juicy nothingburger

Posted at 9:51 am on June 8, 2022 by Sarah D

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw took on the Washington Post and soundly kicked their butt. Like, she chewed them up, spit them out, and stomped on all the little bits.

Pushaw’s thread was pretty relentless, and evidently it left the poor Washington Post with an ego so badly bruised that they decided their only move going forward was not to apologize for being willfully lazy and wrong, but to try to come after Pushaw:

More from the Washington Post:

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week registered as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, belatedly detailing work she performed for the politician between 2018 and 2020.

The spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, made the disclosure following contact from the Justice Department, according to her attorney, Michael Sherwin. She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, Sherwin said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years.

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”

Wow.

So as soon as she learned that she had to file paperwork, she filed it. Um … busted?

Except she wasn’t trying to hide it.

Quite a few of the replies and quote-RTs also suggest that people out there are under the impression that this “scoop” proves that Pushaw and Ron DeSantis are Russian assets or something.

No, you giant tool.

He hates the Russian government so much, he went on a hunger strike.

Great work, all around.

Bingo.

But making asses of themselves could still pay off for WaPo in the end:

