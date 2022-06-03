As deadly as the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was, it’s not unreasonable to conclude that the number of casualties would have been even higher had it not been for the actions of Border Patrol agents.

So, naturally, it appears that House Democrats are focused like a laser on determining what business the Border Patrol had in getting involved in the first place:

Shorter Homeland Security Democrats: We’re grateful to BORTAC for saving lives, but they really shouldn’t’ve been there and we need to find out what made them think it was OK to stop a mass shooting.

Trending

Always with the priorities, those Democrats.

If you’re a sane person, something like this should be unreal.

Alas, we’re dealing with Democrats, so this is all too real.

Leave it to Democratic politicians on the Homeland Security Committee to make it a problem for armed Homeland Security personnel to step in when students, teachers, and school staff’s security is being jeopardized.

Almost like that’s exactly what they’re doing.

***

Related:

Hero off-duty Border Patrol agent who armed himself with a barber’s shotgun just dropped a bomb on the Uvalde Police Department

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro MayorkasBennie G. ThonpsonBorder PatrolDemocratsDHSHomeland Security CommitteeHomeland Security Committee DemocratsUvalde massacreUvalde shooting

Recommended Twitchy Video