As deadly as the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was, it’s not unreasonable to conclude that the number of casualties would have been even higher had it not been for the actions of Border Patrol agents.

So, naturally, it appears that House Democrats are focused like a laser on determining what business the Border Patrol had in getting involved in the first place:

House Democrats intend to hold a hearing to determine exactly what legal authority Border Patrol/ICE agents had to have gotten involved in (and stopped) the Uvalde shooting and potential future incidents At the same time, Homeland Dems “commend” federal agents for saving the day pic.twitter.com/9xVZtBdWKo — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) June 2, 2022

Shorter Homeland Security Democrats: We’re grateful to BORTAC for saving lives, but they really shouldn’t’ve been there and we need to find out what made them think it was OK to stop a mass shooting.

Focusing on what’s really important! Way to go! — Abu Hamza (@FatherOfHamza) June 3, 2022

Always with the priorities, those Democrats.

Um — Observer of Things (@spinturf) June 2, 2022

If you’re a sane person, something like this should be unreal.

Alas, we’re dealing with Democrats, so this is all too real.

I don't care if a local plumber stopped it. Wtf — Michael McRonald (@Captain_Covert) June 3, 2022

Leave it to Democratic politicians on the Homeland Security Committee to make it a problem for armed Homeland Security personnel to step in when students, teachers, and school staff’s security is being jeopardized.

Maybe we should just let the "you aren't saving children from a massacre so we will instead" doctrine stay as it is instead of throwing piles of bureaucratic nonsense at it? — Zac (@zacallier) June 3, 2022

It's like they didn't want anyone to intervene so they can use a tragedy for their political aims. — Caleb Cunningham (@cunningham_fam) June 3, 2022

Almost like that’s exactly what they’re doing.

