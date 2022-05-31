Jacob Albarado, the hero off-duty Border Patrol agent who armed himself with his barber’s shotgun after he got a text from his wife, a teacher at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, just dropped a major bomb on the police response to the mass shooting during an interview this morning on NBC’s “Today” show:

This guy is an American badass. Imagine if he hadn’t armed himself. CBP officer Jacob Albarado runs into Uvalde school with barber's shotgun to save daughter https://t.co/Aa0PIwIXQC — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 28, 2022

Albarado told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he saw Uvalde Police Department officers will all of their gear on while he was searching for his wife and second-grade daughter at the school. From CNN’s Simon Prokupecz:

“Even more questions after this [morning’s] interview on the Today show with the CBP agent who was off duty and went to rescue his daughter and wife at Robb Elementary. He said he was near the door where [the] gunman was while searching for his daughter. Saw officers with their ‘gear’ on.”

Even more questions after this mornings interview on the Today show with the CBP agent who was off duty and went to rescue his daughter and wife at Robb Elementary. He said he was near the door where gunman was while searching for his daughter. Saw officers with their “gear”on. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 31, 2022

“Here’s the full quote: ‘I was there at the door fixing to go in, but once again, I didn’t have any of my gear. It wouldn’t be it wouldn’t have been a smart move for me. All those guys had their gear and stuff.'”

Here’s the full quote: “I was there at the door fixing to go in, but once again, I didn't have any of my gear. It wouldn't be it wouldn't have been a smart move for me. All those guys had their gear and stuff.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 31, 2022

This appears to be early on because he is still searching for his daughter and before the CBP tactical teams arrived.

This appears to be early on because he is still searching for his daughter and before the CBP tactical teams arrived. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 31, 2022

Border patrol agent Jacob Albarado, who was off duty at the time, rushed into Robb Elementary School to save his second grade daughter, his wife who is a teacher, and many others from the school shooting. @SavannahGuthrie speaks with the first responder live. pic.twitter.com/YcoV0dzenk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 31, 2022

Oh, in in what’s sure-to-be buzzkill for many Dems, Abarado also called for teacher to be trained and armed to help defend schools:

Jacob Albarado, the off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School during Tuesday’s attack to save his daughter, says teachers should be trained and armed for classroom defense. https://t.co/DHzIbiIHNw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 28, 2022

