Ryan Shead is a Democratic candidate for the Arizona State House of Representatives. He’s also a dedicated crusader for truth and justice.

So if he gets elected, his constituents can rest assured that he will shine a lot on lies and injustice whenever he sees them. And not just in Arizona:

Two Kansas City police officers shot an unarmed 26-year-old pregnant Black woman Friday night. She exited a vehicle with her hands in the air and they shot her 5 times. But they can’t run into a school where kids are being massacred? 🤔#LeonnaHale — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 30, 2022

More from the “source article” at HollywoodUnlocked.com:

According to the Kansas City Defender, the Kansas City Police Department claims the shooting occurred during the attempted arrest of Leonna Hale,26, and [an] unidentified man in connection to a stolen vehicle. However, witnesses claim this is untrue since the Hale held her hands up during the police confrontation. One of the witnesses, named Shedanja, said she heard police officers yelling “Get out of the car” to two people who was in the car next to her vehicle and recorded the aftermath of the shooting. A man exited the vehicle and jumped the fence moments later. The pregnant woman gets out of the car seconds later with her hands up. “The cops told the woman to get on the ground, but the woman informed them that she was pregnant, and so she couldn’t get down on the ground.” Police reportedly told the woman to get on the ground but she explained to the officers that she was pregnant and unable to. She also informed them that there was a gun in the car. Officers screamed the command multiple times and the pregnant woman backed into a parking lot fence, leading police to pull out their weapons. “One, two, three, four, five. I remember it because it didn’t stop. I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze,” Shedanja told The Kansas City Discover.

🛑GRAPHIC TRIGGER WARNING🛑 The cops handcuffed her and left her laying there to bleed with no sense of urgency to render aid. Count how many cops you see! pic.twitter.com/BQyMOpZUdc — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 30, 2022

So clearly the takeaway here is supposed to be that police deliberately targeted an unarmed pregnant black woman whose only real crime was trying to follow their directions and not being fast enough.

But what you should actually be taking away from this is that for Ryan Shead, some facts are just too juicy to check.

It took him a few days, but eventually he got around to following up on the Leonna Hale story, and let’s just say that he had majorly jumped the gun:

🚨UPDATE🚨 Released body cam footage shows Leonna Hale did in fact have a weapon at the time she was shot by police. https://t.co/gHI1iqhE4k — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 1, 2022

Whoops!

Hey, give him some credit! He used siren emojis!

Quite an update. Almost like waiting for more info would’ve been prudent. — J-Rod (@DahntaysDawg) June 2, 2022

Almost.

And it’s almost like Shead should delete his original tweet.

but you still won't delete your viral tweet lol — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) June 2, 2022

That would be the right thing to do. So it won't happen — ZeKodiakBear (@Chamberslain) June 2, 2022

Nope.

Your original tweet: 36k likes

This (crucial) update: 10 likes — Man of the West (@Cuz_its_nate) June 2, 2022

I did just post it 30 minutes ago. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 2, 2022

Well, as of this post’s publication, it’s been close to 18 hours since Shead posted that tweet right there … and here’s how many more likes it’s gotten:

Still quite a ways to go before he gets to 37K likes on that one …

37,000 likes on the false outraged tweet 80 likes on the correction, that's Twitter in a nutshell https://t.co/MF2YjgCXsc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 2, 2022

Works every time it’s tried.

Recommended Twitchy Video