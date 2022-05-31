Attention, “Star Wars” fans! It looks like the growing “Star Wars” universe is going to be featuring a new face.

Say hello to “Obi-Wan Kenobi’s” Moses Ingram — and try really, really hard not to be a racist about it:

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Um … OK?

Fake black stormtrooper controversy 2.0 Give it a rest, guys https://t.co/47mEFKYdwa — The H2 (@TheH2) May 31, 2022

Yeah, if you’ll recall, back in late November of 2014, the trailer for “The Force Awakens” was greeted with tons of fanfare, including from people who were excited to see black actor John Boyega cast as a Stormtrooper. But sprinkled throughout all that fanfare was a ton of hatred from racists who were absolutely furious over Boyega’s casting. We never really saw that hatred, of course, but we were told it was there! And being told that it was there was all the evidence anyone should need that a white supremacist backlash to “Star Wars” existed.

SJWs got a lot of mileage out of all that alleged racism despite never being able to prove that it actually existed. Looks like this time, Disney’s trying to make the wave so they can ride it as far as it’ll take them.

Lucasfilm Warned ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram About Racist ‘Star Wars’ Hate: It Will ‘Likely Happen’ https://t.co/p2KER5HXHr pic.twitter.com/cgL8aev6BH — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 23, 2022

More:

Moses Ingram, who plays a villainous Inquisitor in upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” hunting the Jedi trainer (Ewan McGregor), revealed that Lucasfilm was proactive in media training ahead of the series premiering May 27. “It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,’” Ingram told The Independent. Ingram noted that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow has been “putting the proper systems in place so I feel safe as we do the work” throughout production. “Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” Ingram said. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

Why are so many people so emotionally invested in there being white supremacists everywhere? We don’t have the actual numbers in front of us, of course, but we feel pretty confident saying that there are a lot more people who want racists to have problems with diverse casting than there are racists who have problems with diverse casting.

Honestly, this is the sort of thing you’d expect to see from Disney if they’re trying to temper expectations about “Obi-Wan Kenobi’s” success.

crazy how we all let them get away with taking great characters played by POC like Finn and ruining them in favor of amplifying silly characters people don’t care about— then they blame us for the failures and say it’s racism https://t.co/LRlvW4Innk — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleEarthMixr) May 23, 2022

The “Star Wars fans are racist and hate black actors” is the laziest take imaginable. They love Lando, Saw, and Ashoka. They just don’t like mediocre characters. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2022

We’re willing to bet that most — if not all — die-hard “Star Wars” fans don’t base their love for the characters on race; they just want to have a good time.

And “Star Wars” and Disney want to ruin that for some reason.

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Unless, of course, you’ve got a lot more money than everyone else. In that case, be as racist as you wanna be:

Star Wars' Finn (who happens to be black) and Chewbacca (happens to be Wookiee) get shafted in China. HT @asmuniz pic.twitter.com/ATpvcd51L6 — Ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) December 1, 2015

Ah.

Except for China of course. Just ask John Boyega — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) May 31, 2022

Hopefully Lucasfilm has already warned Moses Ingram about being erased from promotional posters in China, because it will likely happen.

It’s almost as if Disney’s commitment to diversity is conditional … but that would be unpossible, wouldn’t it?

Or Gina Carano who they let get cancelled. — Chaotic (@Chaotickeyblade) May 31, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video