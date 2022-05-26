Yesterday, many gun control activists noted that Elon Musk had been conspicuously silent on gun violence following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Musk did, however, tweet this:

That tweet prompted A.J. Delgado — who notably contended yesterday that the Second Amendment is effectively obsolete these days because the government could “flatten 5,000 Texans with AR-15’s (sic) in a heartbeat” — to press Musk again to comment publicly on AR-15s and gun control:

Thoughts on the AR-15 discussion or too controversial for you to weigh in on? — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, Musk decided to oblige her:

Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Huh.

Understandably, Musk is getting some pushback from Second Amendment proponents.

Elon fell for the “aSsAuLt RiFlE” trap https://t.co/jlOZDSIwLa — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) May 26, 2022

A semi-automatic rifle works in the same way as pistols: 1 squeeze, 1 round. They are also far more difficult to conceal. “Assault rifles” are specific to mil-spec weapons; a rifle that can hold a flashlight & has an adjustable stock is more appropriately called “convenient.” https://t.co/dL7KEXllYB — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) May 26, 2022

AR-15s are all too often conflated with “assault rifles.”

I don’t know why people are knocking Elon for this. He said assault rifle (a select-fire rifle with an intermediate cartridge and a detachable magazine), not assault weapon (a political term used by Democrats to ban all guns) https://t.co/2d2z1iEHX8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 26, 2022

They’re knocking him because he said “assault rifle” when he was asked to comment on AR-15s.

It was in response to beong asked his thoughts on an ar15 though… — Lukas with a K (@Captain_Cryptid) May 26, 2022

Musk needs to understand the difference.

Friends in Texas: Take Mr. Musk to the range to help enlighten him here. I think he's malleable and smart enough to not conflate fully automatic with AR-15s… https://t.co/kyDFlPo8VM — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 26, 2022

It seems like Musk could definitely use some help when it comes to understanding the gun issue:

Elon Musk "said in emails to CNBC on Wednesday that he supports 'tight background checks' for all gun sales." https://t.co/OodQO1JYVH — David Gura (@davidgura) May 25, 2022

Elon Musk told CNBC he is in favor of "limiting sales of assault weapons to people in special circumstances, like gun range owners, or people who live in a 'high risk location, like gang warfare.'" https://t.co/Y3VM32fd3R — David Gura (@davidgura) May 25, 2022

More from CNBC:

He said in emails to CNBC on Wednesday that he supports “tight background checks” for all gun sales and limiting sales of assault weapons to people in special circumstances, like gun range owners, or people who live in a “high risk location, like gang warfare.” … “I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk said in an email to CNBC.

Regarding the first part, we’re not exactly sure how that would work.

lol. semi-auto rifles, but just in Chicago. https://t.co/1CsF7d16wk — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 26, 2022

As far as the second part goes, it’s encouraging to see that he appears to understand the value of the Second Amendment. But he needs to understand AR-15s, too.

Musk has fiercely defended the First Amendment, but the Second Amendment is as vital as the First.

Recommended Twitchy Video