Heat of the Foment: Bernie Sanders Mad Fox News Is Not Using Summer Temps to Push His Climate Change Scam

Senator Bernie Sanders is happy Fox News is covering the hot weather across our nation. But he’s mad the outlet is refusing to blame ‘climate change’ so he can use another sizzling summer as an excuse to separate Americans from their hard-earned cash and hard-earned rights.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

FOX News wrote a great story on the record-breaking heat wave's impact nationwide, including 22 suspected heat-related deaths in New Jersey.



Unsurprisingly for a Murdoch-owned outlet however they “forgot” to mention the underlying CAUSE of the crisis: CLIMATE CHANGE. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/55BfoP70PG — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 5, 2026

We never had heat waves in the summer before



Thanks for pointing this out pic.twitter.com/DMZZiVUwes — Retired Investor (@CommunityBnkInv) July 5, 2026

We all imagined ‘Heat Wave’ by Martha and the Vandellas, too.

Posters say what Sanders calls ‘climate change’ is nothing new. Americans are sweltering in a déjà stew.

MY GOD!!! LOOK AT THESE TEMPERATURES!!! WE'RE ALL GONNA FRY!!! Oh... whoops. Never mind. This was 1901. pic.twitter.com/dYSk04bls2 — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) July 5, 2026

Bernie, Washington DC failed to break its all-time July 4th heat record, which was set back in 1930 at 106°! Did global warming start in 1930?😂🤪🫪🤯👎🫥🚫🔥 — Clark W. Griswold (@DINOinMDs8th) July 5, 2026

He was only hoping you wouldn’t make that particular argument. — Steve Cowan (@StivC) July 5, 2026

Sanders doesn’t want to debate; he wants control.

Of course, Sanders is the one who needs to get his own personal polluting under control. ‘Private jets for me, not for thee!’ (WATCH)

“Of course I use private jets, you expect me to fly commercial when I’m on a campaign?"



- Bernie Sanders, Climate Hysteric https://t.co/XqsQ6yHSnm pic.twitter.com/yWmRsXX44B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

Do we expect you to fly commercial when you're on a campaign? Yes. We do. — Chip White (@Chip_White2) July 5, 2026

Yes, @BernieSanders we do since you rail against capitalism, the rich, and climate issues. This is called have principles and living them. Otherwise, you are a fraud. — Whitney Ditty (@DittyWhitney) July 5, 2026

We want Sanders and all climate hysterics to live their lives as if they genuinely believe the toxic nonsense they’re spewing.

Sanders doesn’t currently live that life or follow any of the standards he demands of others. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Bernie likes to be in a constant state of outrage and hysteria. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 5, 2026

Think of all the heat related deaths Bernie is contributing to with his selfish travel choices.



Shocking indifference. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

Good point.

Think of the children Bernie. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 5, 2026

He’s always been a hypocritical grifter, and always will be. He’s been sucking Americas teat forever and will - until they run him off or he passes away. — Fisher (@sixstringsor12) July 5, 2026

His casket will probably be flown by private jet to whatever city he’s buried in. His final journey from the runway to the cemetery will not be by electric hearse either.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.