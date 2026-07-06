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Heat of the Foment: Bernie Sanders Mad Fox News Is Not Using Summer Temps to Push His Climate Change Scam

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:51 AM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File

Senator Bernie Sanders is happy Fox News is covering the hot weather across our nation. But he’s mad the outlet is refusing to blame ‘climate change’ so he can use another sizzling summer as an excuse to separate Americans from their hard-earned cash and hard-earned rights.

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Here’s more. (READ)

We all imagined ‘Heat Wave’ by Martha and the Vandellas, too.

Posters say what Sanders calls ‘climate change’ is nothing new. Americans are sweltering in a déjà stew.

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Sanders doesn’t want to debate; he wants control.

Of course, Sanders is the one who needs to get his own personal polluting under control. ‘Private jets for me, not for thee!’ (WATCH)

We want Sanders and all climate hysterics to live their lives as if they genuinely believe the toxic nonsense they’re spewing.

Sanders doesn’t currently live that life or follow any of the standards he demands of others. (WATCH)

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His casket will probably be flown by private jet to whatever city he’s buried in. His final journey from the runway to the cemetery will not be by electric hearse either.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS

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