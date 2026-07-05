Lefties Melt Down Over US Men's World Cup Boost: Beg Balogun to Voluntarily Sit Out So Belgium Won't Cry

Earlier, we told you the red card against the American men's World Cup Soccer team was rescinded. It's alleged President Trump intervened.

The unhinged America haters (that makes them xenophobic) are falling apart over it.

Advertisement

First of all, a funny meme to get us started. (Thanks, Donald Trump).

The “sportsmanlike” thing to do btw, since you all seem to care about that so much after Paraguay - France, is for Balogun to refuse to play, own his red card and not accept undue advantages from the US President — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) July 5, 2026

These big dummies are literally suggesting Balogun, the American player who received the red card, should refuse to play and accept the red card. Ok, losers.

I obviously want the @USMNT to win against Belgium. But this seems correct to me: this would be the right thing for @balogun to do. To reject the unfair (dodgy?) intervention from @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/JgqBjvZC61 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 5, 2026

Mehdi knows good and well he hates everything about America and in no way, shape or form wants to ever see America win, so who is he trying to fool? He wants Balogun to sit out (he even tags him) because he wants America to lose.

Sorry but I believe in America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/bOYnCsWqic — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 5, 2026

Matty is the one Lefty who actually wants to see America thrive. The rest are rooting for our downfall.

It didn't occur to Trump, of course, that winning means more when you don't cheat. https://t.co/AcMSaKewzZ — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) July 5, 2026

This guy definitely pees sitting down.

Balogun should let the refs cheat against him so his opponents are less mad. A very European take indeed — Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) July 5, 2026

The left just can’t help themselves…this will be the next thing they complain about to no end… https://t.co/uRpAk7Wrad — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) July 5, 2026

No matter the topic, if America is on top, they hate it. Just the very worst people.

The rest of the world crying about this has my blood more Red White and Blue than my own country’s 250th birthday. Their tears are just so delicious. https://t.co/W3oHTnSQo4 — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) July 5, 2026

This is probably the biggest scandal in World Cup history.



USA striker Folarin Balogun committed this outrageous foul against Bosnia and was shown a straight red card… but here’s where it gets crazy.



The White House publicly contacted FIFA and the tournament organizers, asking… pic.twitter.com/i236kroQtl — Appie Culé (@appiecule) July 5, 2026

Advertisement

Trump got Balogun unsuspended. The Left will never recover from this. . https://t.co/P7VNEKShpZ — Magills (@magills_) July 5, 2026

They hate Trump more than they love their country. Sad.

Dems are going to float impeachment over Trump getting Balogun reinstated, aren't they? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2026

Literally, just the worst people ever.

Disgusting FIFA CORRUPTION!



They are going to let Balogun play against Belgium, if I was Belgium I would refuse to f#cking play! pic.twitter.com/VjVCnF7vRW — 𝗜𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗼𝗳𝗳 (@Ivan_Schwakoff) July 5, 2026

Hopefully, Belgium takes that advice.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.