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Lefties Melt Down Over US Men's World Cup Boost: Beg Balogun to Voluntarily Sit Out So Belgium Won't Cry

justmindy
justmindy | 7:11 PM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Earlier, we told you the red card against the American men's World Cup Soccer team was rescinded. It's alleged President Trump intervened. 

The unhinged America haters (that makes them xenophobic) are falling apart over it.

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First of all, a funny meme to get us started. (Thanks, Donald Trump).

These big dummies are literally suggesting Balogun, the American player who received the red card, should refuse to play and accept the red card. Ok, losers.

Mehdi knows good and well he hates everything about America and in no way, shape or form wants to ever see America win, so who is he trying to fool? He wants Balogun to sit out (he even tags him) because he wants America to lose. 

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Matty is the one Lefty who actually wants to see America thrive. The rest are rooting for our downfall.

This guy definitely pees sitting down. 

No matter the topic, if America is on top, they hate it. Just the very worst people.

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They hate Trump more than they love their country. Sad.

Literally, just the worst people ever. 

Hopefully, Belgium takes that advice. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA WORLD CUP

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