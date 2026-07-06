Bounce and Seethe: Chuck Toddler Throws Tantrum Over Trump-Led July Fourth America 250 Celebration

Chuck Todd threw a childish tantrum online Sunday. The pouty podcaster didn’t enjoy the July Fourth America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., because he says President Donald Trump made it about himself. Poor baby! You’ve heard ‘journalists’ claim that Republicans pounce and seize; watch this distressed Democrat bounce and seethe.

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Here’s Chuck Toddler’s tantrum. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Chuck Todd *SEETHES* over Trump's America 250 celebrations🤬



"I am so ANGRY — and feel BETRAYED! I do. I feel betrayed as an American ... I'm so p*ssed off ... America deserved better at 250." pic.twitter.com/LMvVDrkGF4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 5, 2026

Man old Sleepy Eyes is losing it 😂 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 5, 2026

Todd self-righteously rants for 15 minutes in the full YouTube video.

Posters say Todd's attitude is off-putting and his opinion is off base. (WATCH)

He’s angry it was a success. pic.twitter.com/72cwKpowQl — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 5, 2026

The WWII vets featured in the President’s speech watched the fireworks from their memorial. ❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻🎆 pic.twitter.com/T2tfCRVcvA — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) July 5, 2026

He's angry about the best fireworks show in history?

Angry about cleaning up our parks and monuments?

Angry about making our cities safer?

People like him should move to Canada or somewhere else! — Divided World (@Divided_W0rld) July 5, 2026

Obviously he did not see the same coverage or hear the same speeches I heard. This has been a beautiful tribute to our great nation and our Military! I have never been prouder and incredibly grateful for being an American. I'm feeling very blessed. — Dawn J, 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sc_dhj) July 5, 2026

It was an amazing birthday for the nation if one did not observe it through a TDS lens.

Commenters say Chuck should change his last name to ‘Bob.’ Here’s why.

Is it my imagination or is he bouncing up and down a bit throughout this video? Springy office chair? Unhinged emotion? — Browsus Maximus (@DadlyDoNothing) July 5, 2026

I was wondering if he was sitting on a bouncy ball. Very distracting. — houseofjo (@houseofjo162752) July 5, 2026

He's stomping his feet because he's so mad. — Harris or Benuti (@HarrisOrBenuti) July 6, 2026

Todd didn’t get his way. Good.

Posters say Todd’s reaction would have been (D)ifferent if one of the presidents he voted for had done everything Trump did.

Dear @chucktodd



Not a single person on the planet thinks you’d have reacted this way if Obama or Biden had done the EXACT same things



You’re a liar and a fool — Pudge (Don’t Trust: Ver-i-fy!) (@pudgenet) July 5, 2026

He would be applausing trans dudes and drag queens cavorting on the White House lawn while Kamala Harris gave a speech about how rotten of a country America is, so who cares if he liked it or not? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 5, 2026

Todd would have loved that. Throw in a ‘land acknowledgment,’ and it would have been perfect in Todd’s tired eyes.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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