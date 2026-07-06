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Bounce and Seethe: Chuck Toddler Throws Tantrum Over Trump-Led July Fourth America 250 Celebration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:27 AM on July 06, 2026
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd threw a childish tantrum online Sunday. The pouty podcaster didn’t enjoy the July Fourth America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., because he says President Donald Trump made it about himself. Poor baby! You’ve heard ‘journalists’ claim that Republicans pounce and seize; watch this distressed Democrat bounce and seethe.

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Here’s Chuck Toddler’s tantrum. (WATCH)

Todd self-righteously rants for 15 minutes in the full YouTube video.

Posters say Todd's attitude is off-putting and his opinion is off base. (WATCH)

It was an amazing birthday for the nation if one did not observe it through a TDS lens.

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Commenters say Chuck should change his last name to ‘Bob.’ Here’s why.

Todd didn’t get his way. Good.

Posters say Todd’s reaction would have been (D)ifferent if one of the presidents he voted for had done everything Trump did.

Todd would have loved that. Throw in a ‘land acknowledgment,’ and it would have been perfect in Todd’s tired eyes. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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CHUCK TODD DONALD TRUMP VIDEO WASHINGTON YOUTUBE AMERICA 250

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