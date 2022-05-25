10-year-old Amerie Garza was one of the children murdered by a gunman yesterday in the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas:

10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza holds up a school certificate naming her to the honor roll at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hours later she would be killed at school. pic.twitter.com/qMO3JSKIFu — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) May 25, 2022

Garza was innocent and did not deserve to die. But apparently there are people out there who think that her father Alfred Garza had her death coming to him:

The shirt reads “f*ck you and your gun free zones”. I’ve never seen irony done like this. Jesus. https://t.co/j5Aayj2ONI — illuminated niggy 💡 (Kaytra’s bubba 💙) (@theericklouis) May 25, 2022

Don’t bring Jesus into this, you jerk.

The father of one of the victims from the Texas shooting was pro gun and literally championing kyle rittenhouse on FB… pic.twitter.com/tIFGLdYSFi — illuminated niggy 💡 (Kaytra’s bubba 💙) (@theericklouis) May 25, 2022

Yeah? And?

Is this what it would take for y’all to wake up? When the time comes are y’all willing to live with the fact that you’re complicit in the loss of these kids lives? Or does it only matter when it affects you? https://t.co/bDdDjpVKeM — illuminated niggy 💡 (Kaytra’s bubba 💙) (@theericklouis) May 25, 2022

So it’s Alfred Garza’s fault that an 18-year-old boy with a history of problematic and violent behavior wasn’t prevented by any existing gun laws from walking into an elementary school and opening fire on innocent people?

As many have already stated-we’re exhausted. There’s only so many times we can have the same conversations. These ideologies y’all hold onto for dear life are the SAME ones taking ppls lives. This was preventable. And he’ll have to live with that forever. — illuminated niggy 💡 (Kaytra’s bubba 💙) (@theericklouis) May 25, 2022

He’ll have to live with his beloved daughter being murdered forever, yes.

And if there’s any moral justice, @theericklouis will have to live with what he’s doing to Garza forever.

Y’all want me to feel bad for sharing posts of someone who lost their child to the same violence they were OPENLY advocating for?? I’ve stated several times throughout this thread that baby did not deserve to lose her life but this isn’t something to just glaze over — illuminated niggy 💡 (Kaytra’s bubba 💙) (@theericklouis) May 25, 2022

“That baby did not deserve to lose her life.” That’s where he should have ended that sentence. There is no “but.”

We went ahead and grabbed screenshots of all the tweets, just in case the unthinkable happens and the author decides to delete them:

Coming after a grieving father and blaming him for his daughter’s death isn’t something to just glaze over, either. Everyone out there should know that someone like @theericklouis exists and that there are more than a handful of people who endorse what he’s doing.

you’re taking attention away from the innocent life taken and shifting it onto her dad and focusing on his beliefs as a “gotcha” moment 😵‍💫 there’s a time and place for everything like what is not clicking??? — shawngela enthusiast ❄️ (@be95_xx) May 25, 2022

Dunking on a grieving father and thinking *you’re* the good guy. Lord have mercy. https://t.co/542gXO2csC — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 25, 2022

