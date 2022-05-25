10-year-old Amerie Garza was one of the children murdered by a gunman yesterday in the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas:

Garza was innocent and did not deserve to die. But apparently there are people out there who think that her father Alfred Garza had her death coming to him:

Don’t bring Jesus into this, you jerk.

Yeah? And?

So it’s Alfred Garza’s fault that an 18-year-old boy with a history of problematic and violent behavior wasn’t prevented by any existing gun laws from walking into an elementary school and opening fire on innocent people?

He’ll have to live with his beloved daughter being murdered forever, yes.

And if there’s any moral justice, @theericklouis will have to live with what he’s doing to Garza forever.

“That baby did not deserve to lose her life.” That’s where he should have ended that sentence. There is no “but.”

We went ahead and grabbed screenshots of all the tweets, just in case the unthinkable happens and the author decides to delete them:

 

Coming after a grieving father and blaming him for his daughter’s death isn’t something to just glaze over, either. Everyone out there should know that someone like @theericklouis exists and that there are more than a handful of people who endorse what he’s doing.

