You may remember Emma Gonzalez as one of the survivors of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who carved out a social niche for herself as a gun control activist.

These days, Emma goes by “X González” and prefers the pronouns “they/them,” but their dedication to the cause has only grown exponentially. So, understandably, X has some opinions about yesterday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Their opinions just happen to consist of Twitter-screaming at Republicans:

González is evidently particularly upset with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has clearly failed to live up to her high standards of governance:

Can they get an “amen”? Of course they can:

I agree with this and second it. — Cinnmxn 🐾 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@CinnaStyr) May 25, 2022

Someone give him a gentle nudge off a cliff pls https://t.co/KLt5vpGHkC — jo (@jordanjones1208) May 25, 2022

The irony of calling for the death of Greg Abbott while purportedly mourning the loss of innocent lives is apparently lost on González.

And that’s not the only thing lost on them. Check out their Twitter bio:

“Abolish the police and prisons” seems like a problematic position to hold if you also want would-be school shooters to be flagged by law enforcement and if you want armed security officers to be equipped to take down school shooters. As for prisons, those are still kind of important, unless you’re also in favor of letting school shooters walk free.

Dedicated activists like X González are often celebrated as the next generation of deep thinkers and social philosophers, but the truth is that when it comes to actual solutions, they’re way out of their depth.

