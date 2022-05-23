Late last week, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be barred from receiving Holy Communion until she publicly renounces her very vocal support for abortion.

BREAKING: San Francisco @ArchCordileone announces that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving Holy Communion due to her public support of abortion.https://t.co/ohwloPzOBE — Adam Shaw (C) (@AdamShawNY) May 20, 2022

Well, today on “The View,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg made it abundantly clear that she thinks the Archbishop has overstepped his bounds and made a huge mistake:

Whoopi: "The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance … this is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision." pic.twitter.com/TCSe0t6XLY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 23, 2022

We must admit, Whoopi Goldberg Viewsplaining Catholicism to the Archbishop of San Francisco is not something we had on our bingo card (though we must also admit that knowing Whoopi Goldberg and “The View,” we probably should’ve had that on our bingo card).

Did Whoopi learn nothing from pretending to be a lounge singer pretending to be a nun? The nuns sang for the Pope, for crying out loud! Did nothing about Catholicism rub off on you even a little bit?

We’re not archbishops or anything over here, but we’re still pa-retty sure that Catholic doctrine and Holy Communion is well within Archbishop Cordileone’s bailiwick.

Narrator: It is his job. https://t.co/7R0Y95F70y — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) May 23, 2022

this is literally his most important job https://t.co/RLtEMPDkCW — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 23, 2022

It's quite literally up to him to make that decision. https://t.co/QCqmoluN6K — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2022

LOL, it is literally up to him — Nicole Wants to #ModernizeOurLaw (@Nicole_in_DC) May 23, 2022

Holy Communion is Archbishop Cordileone’s job, just like being ignorant and wrong is Whoopi Goldberg’s job. Everybody’s doing their job!

GorT: the View spewing more anti-Catholic bigotry

(1) it is the Archbishop's decision in that archdiocese.

(2) He is administering the faith in accordance with the teachings of the faith. Politics has nothing to do with this.

(3) Would they criticize Islam, Buddism, like this? https://t.co/ATV3iQBcXy — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 23, 2022

Re: (3), it’s always open season on Catholics.

And Whoopi Goldberg’s nothing if not trigger-happy.

GP Well, let's see: 1. The Eucharist is literally the body and blood of the Savior Jesus Christ to Catholics. 2. The line is not blurring. The Church hierarchy is enforcing Church norms in Church context against Catholics who break Church rules. 3. It is the hierarchy's job. https://t.co/ATV3iQBcXy — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 23, 2022

If it’s no his job, then whose job is it? Are you the one who gets to decide what his job is? The Eucharist is the bread of sinners with venial sin, not mortal sin. For mortal sin, we have the Sacrament of Confession. You can’t walk with God, while holding hands with the Devil. — C.R.M. (@crmaeda) May 23, 2022

Don’t tell other people how to do their jobs, Whoopi.

