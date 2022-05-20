The New York Times is an American journalistic institution.

And as an American journalistic institution, they’re the ones who set the example for other journalistic endeavors.

So, we’re very pleased to see them own up to a mistake as basic as this one, a mistake that anyone could have easily made:

Oof @nytimes that is one hell of a correction. pic.twitter.com/Zb3oRRIGie — Shamik Dasgupta (@ShamikDasgupta1) May 19, 2022

We know we get “died” and “diagnosed” mixed up all the time. Who hasn’t, honestly?

What a relief! I was diagnosed with chicken pox in second grade and thought I'd been dead for 45 years https://t.co/auNJvONR9c — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) May 20, 2022

This stuff happens.

Died vs diagnosed. Easily interchangeable in modern day "journalism"… https://t.co/DX3v4EmCgC — Professor Bender (@ProfHockeyBendr) May 20, 2022

Died, diagnosed … tomayto, tomahto …

The important thing is that they recognized their mistake and have learned a valuable lesson and would never, ever do something like that again.

Isn't this the second time they did the same kind of correction w/r/t Covid deaths of children? — Alice de R. (@AliceFromQueens) May 20, 2022

Second time?

Oh.

Up there in the same league as gems like this. Anyone spy a pattern? pic.twitter.com/Q0alfPK8Rm — Shamik Dasgupta (@ShamikDasgupta1) May 19, 2022

Well, now that you say it, we suppose there does seem to be a bit of a pattern, yeah.

Lmao. Isn't it mad that media can do this, splash shock headlines, get called out for the lie, then on page 12, in a corner, less than a sentnce to "correct" themselves… https://t.co/5QQFCqWls3 — Pelega 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PelegaPlays) May 20, 2022

That’s Real Journalism™, for you!

***

