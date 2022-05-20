The New York Times is an American journalistic institution.

And as an American journalistic institution, they’re the ones who set the example for other journalistic endeavors.

So, we’re very pleased to see them own up to a mistake as basic as this one, a mistake that anyone could have easily made:

We know we get “died” and “diagnosed” mixed up all the time. Who hasn’t, honestly?

This stuff happens.

Trending

Died, diagnosed … tomayto, tomahto …

The important thing is that they recognized their mistake and have learned a valuable lesson and would never, ever do something like that again.

Second time?

Oh.

Well, now that you say it, we suppose there does seem to be a bit of a pattern, yeah.

That’s Real Journalism™, for you!

***

Related:

‘All the lies that fit — we print!’ Award-winning NYT science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli’s article requires one hell of a correction [screenshot]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenCOVIDCOVID19deathdiagnoseddiedmultisystem inflammatory syndrome

Recommended Twitchy Video