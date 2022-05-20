Move over, Beto O’Rourke … there’s another glutton for punishment coming to steal your crown.
On this morning’s edition of “Morning Joe,” former New York City Mayor and failed Democratic presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio had a very, very special announcement to make.
Let’s listen in!
Breaking: @BilldeBlasio announces his run for Congress pic.twitter.com/3LXkcImS0w
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 20, 2022
He’s running for U.S. Congress! What a thrill this is!
Omg, the eyebrow when it cuts to him https://t.co/THYvhignFp
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 20, 2022
You saw it, too? That little flicker … it’s the flicker of excitement, the flicker of knowing that you’re about to make history.
Oh yeah… because he's so well-loved by his former constituents. https://t.co/RFRKmLkIQF
— Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) May 20, 2022
Are you kidding? They love them some Bill de Blasio! They cheered when he got elected and waxed poetic about his beautiful family and his charisma and his tallness.
I live in Manhattan's 10th District. I am, like most of my long-time neighbors, a true progressive, and I can tell you that my first response to hearing that @BilldeBlasio is running to be my congressman is pic.twitter.com/zQ7LqqD2UL
— Stefanie Iris Weiss 🌻 (@EcoSexuality) May 20, 2022
No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no https://t.co/gpqYAr0SF8
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 20, 2022
We’re honestly not sure what Molly’s so upset about. She loves delusional leftist nutjobs. Hell, she is a delusional leftist nutjub. She should be thrilled that another one of her own wants to run for congressional office!
"there's still more damage to be done" https://t.co/UBtFrn4GFh
— Ryan 🌻 (@alwaysonoffense) May 20, 2022
There are still more groundhogs to murder!
He’s like a case of herpes https://t.co/qW19psXR8X
— CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) May 20, 2022
If we can be real, for a second, Bill de Blasio truly is awful. “Herpes” is an apt comparison.
The thing is that he’s the Left’s problem, not ours. So as repulsed as we are by the sight of him (and his eyebrow), it’s important to remember that all we need to do is just sit back here and watch the train wreck. Our hands will remain clean.
Next stop, Congress! pic.twitter.com/q2cMV9ZpYW
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 20, 2022
Get some!
irl lol https://t.co/RmIAdfLuXd
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 20, 2022
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 20, 2022
This is gonna be the most hilarious case of herpes ever.
We are blessed. https://t.co/mGbV67BF1q
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 20, 2022
We really and truly are.