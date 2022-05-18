In case you missed it, Washington Post “reporter” and “journalist” Taylor Lorenz broke the news that the Department of Homeland Security decided to scrap their precious Disinformation Governance Board, in no small part because of the “coordinated right-wing attacks” on the Board’s head, Nina Jankowicz.

WaPo has the scoop that the Disinformation Board is getting shut down and, surprise, this is the framing pic.twitter.com/6qny6Ng7xT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 18, 2022

Griswold was not, in fact, surprised that that was the framing. None of us really were, to be honest, nor were we surprised to see Taylor Lorenz’s name on the byline for a scoop framed that way.

But for some reason, Lorenz’s WaPo colleague Dave Weigel seems kind of surprised that people are upset about the way Lorenz framed her scoop:

If people don't like the way @TaylorLorenz frames a story, they could scoop her. Easier said than done. https://t.co/iE7ZSitfog — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 18, 2022

She can break news, people can grumble about it on their substacks. Everybody wins. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 18, 2022

Here’s some breaking news: Dave Weigel is really, really full of it.

It strikes me as irresponsible for this story to never mention the most persuasive criticism of Jankowicz: that she wrongly (and repeatedly) described the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 18, 2022

That’s one of many problems with Weigel’s argument.

Getting information first and presenting information accurately are two different marks. Framing and scooping are different, and it’s not clear why someone would need to scoop her to raise issue with her framing https://t.co/Ua6xHIv2bp — James David Dickson (@downi75) May 18, 2022

That's silly. The scoop is X, how Lorenz frames X is up to herhttps://t.co/QIG2tMAdOk — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 18, 2022

We will concede, though, that Weigel is correct when he says it’s easier said than done to scoop Taylor Lorenz, because Lorenz apparently has special access to the White House that most of us don’t. As Glenn Greenwald was careful to point out, Nina Jankowicz has a history of being very friendly with Taylor Lorenz.

I mean, yeah, it is no doubt difficult to scoop a reporter who is handed a story precisely *because* the source knows it will be framed in such a favorable way https://t.co/1f9BAeZqmc — Collin Anderson (@CAndersonMO) May 18, 2022

Yes, it’s super shocking that the WH, who knew this would eventually leak, goes straight to the gal who is most famous for crying about “internet abuse of women”. I’m so so shocked. https://t.co/10lzoEYCR4 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 18, 2022

The odds are pretty stacked against anyone who wants to scoop Taylor Lorenz, which means that they’re extra stacked against anyone who’d like to see a more objective, less transparently stupidly partisan framing of a news story.

Or they can point out that she's an even bigger hack than you are, you big hack. pic.twitter.com/yu0DQqfVFo — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 18, 2022

And then Dave can go grumble about it on his Substack.

Washington Post activist: “We function as state media doing PR for the Biden regime. Deal with it” https://t.co/CuZ5uagkD3 pic.twitter.com/j47quDnEEn — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 18, 2022

How does that boot taste? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 18, 2022

Salty. Like flop sweat.

