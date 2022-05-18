Axios came out with a scoop earlier today about a leaked DHS memo that they obtained concerning the mounting threat of violence against Supreme Court Justices over Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that could signal the impending death of Roe v. Wade.

SCOOP: The U.S. government is bracing for a potential surge in political violence once the Supreme Court hands down the ruling that's expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by Axios. https://t.co/4XZAvUcLvI — Axios (@axios) May 18, 2022

I love how we all just assume (and accept) that the left will riot when they don’t get their way. https://t.co/r2KJywy8Fx — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) May 18, 2022

The good news here is that apparently Homeland Security is taking these threats very, very seriously. Well, very seriously. Well, relatively seriously.

Well, maybe not that seriously at all:

.@DHSgov: Pro-abortion extremists are threatening to burn down or storm the Supreme Court and murder justices and their clerks. But this "generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity." pic.twitter.com/QwjACpjwCn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 18, 2022

Oh. This is fine.

whiskey tango foxtrot. holy hell. https://t.co/hbqp0rJ0OG — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 18, 2022

So this is where DHS stands on left-wing violence, then.

Good to know.

That’s not even the only jaw-droppingly offensive aspect of the memo (emphasis ours):

Context: Abortion-related violence historically has been driven by anti-abortion extremists.

“Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide,'” the memo also says.

But the memo warns that this time, extremist acts could come from abortion-rights proponents as well.

Gee, thanks, DHS, for reminding us that pro-life activists are motivated not by a belief that the unborn also have a right to life, but rather by white supremacy.

There's so much falsehood in this one screenshot it's incredible. Not only from the framing of Axios but the framing from the DHS. The classic lie that pro-life attracts ethnic extremists to protect white babies being peddled by the DHS. A whole heaping of gross. https://t.co/Z52vSLoBYO — Phil (@RealPhillyP) May 18, 2022

The whole thing makes us physically sick. “Pro-lifers are racists and have a propensity for violence, but sometimes pro-aborts might advocate for violence and when they do, it doesn’t really constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity, per se.”

As long as they’re not angry parents at a school board meeting, https://t.co/NdYSONtHH7 — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) May 18, 2022

Perspective.

