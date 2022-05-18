Axios came out with a scoop earlier today about a leaked DHS memo that they obtained concerning the mounting threat of violence against Supreme Court Justices over Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that could signal the impending death of Roe v. Wade.

The good news here is that apparently Homeland Security is taking these threats very, very seriously. Well, very seriously. Well, relatively seriously.

Well, maybe not that seriously at all:

Oh. This is fine.

So this is where DHS stands on left-wing violence, then.

Good to know.

That’s not even the only jaw-droppingly offensive aspect of the memo (emphasis ours):

Context: Abortion-related violence historically has been driven by anti-abortion extremists.

  • “Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide,'” the memo also says.
  • But the memo warns that this time, extremist acts could come from abortion-rights proponents as well.

Gee, thanks, DHS, for reminding us that pro-life activists are motivated not by a belief that the unborn also have a right to life, but rather by white supremacy.

The whole thing makes us physically sick. “Pro-lifers are racists and have a propensity for violence, but sometimes pro-aborts might advocate for violence and when they do, it doesn’t really constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity, per se.

Perspective.

