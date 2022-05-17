Yesterday, Elon Musk appeared to call BS on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s extensive thread about spam and bot accounts.

Well, more accurately, Musk appeared to call … poop emoji:

Musk didn’t seem to be buying Agrawal’s claim that each quarter, Twitter estimates put the percentage of monetizable daily active Twitter users that are actually spam accounts at under 5%.

“Something doesn’t add up here.” Elon Musk certainly seems to get the feeling that Agrawal isn’t being completely transparent with him about this stuff. No wonder he hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on the Twitter deal.

Trending

Yesterday, Agrawal said that Twitter’s made sure to be super open with Musk about all this stuff:

If Musk doesn’t feel like he can trust Agrawal and Twitter to be honest with him, where does that leave Twitter? And the deal?

Uh, yeah. As members of the monetizable daily active user community, we’d certainly like to know just how many bots and spam accounts are lurking out there.

That’s certainly possible …

Heh.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

We’re glued to our screens.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bot accountsbotsElon Muskmonetizable daily active usersParag Agrawalspamspam accountstwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video