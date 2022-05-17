Yesterday, Elon Musk appeared to call BS on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s extensive thread about spam and bot accounts.

Well, more accurately, Musk appeared to call … poop emoji:

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Musk didn’t seem to be buying Agrawal’s claim that each quarter, Twitter estimates put the percentage of monetizable daily active Twitter users that are actually spam accounts at under 5%.

Elon "Twitter cheated on me claiming number of real 'unique humans' that you see making comments on Twitter is above 95%….REALLY? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/d4i2xF8Ndo — RΛISINI ライシニ (@iamraisini) May 17, 2022

Elon: "My concern is that Twitter has potentially 80% or 90% bots and 20% unique human users" @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/gcJ7BX0OR3 — RΛISINI ライシニ (@iamraisini) May 17, 2022

“Something doesn’t add up here.” Elon Musk certainly seems to get the feeling that Agrawal isn’t being completely transparent with him about this stuff. No wonder he hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on the Twitter deal.

Elon Musk may be looking for a better Twitter deal as $44 billion seems too high with 20% of users being fake or spam accounts.https://t.co/rZ9Jsn60Mh pic.twitter.com/dQDVva3klZ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 17, 2022

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Yesterday, Agrawal said that Twitter’s made sure to be super open with Musk about all this stuff:

There are LOTS of details that are very important underneath this high-level description. We shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon a week ago and look forward to continuing the conversation with him, and all of you. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

If Musk doesn’t feel like he can trust Agrawal and Twitter to be honest with him, where does that leave Twitter? And the deal?

Backing out? Angling for lower price? In any event, would be good to have answers to his questions. https://t.co/q0EoGMCNlM — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 17, 2022

Uh, yeah. As members of the monetizable daily active user community, we’d certainly like to know just how many bots and spam accounts are lurking out there.

evidence is coming out to support my long-held suspicion that almost ALL online left-wing activism is artificial https://t.co/8K8Di5FMWQ — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) May 17, 2022

That’s certainly possible …

If Elon ends up acquiring twitter and cleans it up, it will be hilarious to see how far Swalwell's engagement plummets. No one can convince me that that drooling donkey man has an organic following. https://t.co/DzjRg5PB91 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 17, 2022

Heh.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

This has been an amazing play https://t.co/TTgOhYzhKQ — Ben (@BenK84) May 17, 2022

We’re glued to our screens.

Recommended Twitchy Video