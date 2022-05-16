Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set the bar pretty darn low, to be sure. But his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has been doing a bang-up job of being terrible in her own right.

Yesterday, she was a guest on “Meet the Press,” where she talked to host Chuck Todd the weekend’s horrific shooting in Buffalo by a self-described white supremacist that left ten people dead. Hochul, like many other progressives, was quite keen to use the shooting to justify cracking down harder on “hate speech” — and to use intellectual dishonesty to buttress her argument:

This was the Governor of New York on Meet the Press yesterday. Didn't even cause a blip. https://t.co/2QmtQkL254 pic.twitter.com/ulcwXmLrzL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2022

The First Amendment won’t let you yell “fire” in a crowded theater!!11!!!1!

The Governor of New York doesn't understand what Free Speech is. https://t.co/F1kALZMO5Z — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 16, 2022

Despite what the mayor of NYC just said, it's not illegal to scream "fire" in a crowded theater. Can we stop using this flimsy argument to support censorship? It's not even true https://t.co/71MvbVrque — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) May 16, 2022

Governor Hochul isn't particularly bright, is she? https://t.co/pWFYFRZU19 — Patrick (@PMC713) May 16, 2022

Not especially, no.

This is seriously one of Charles C.W. Cooke’s biggest pet peeves. And why shouldn’t it be? It’s annoying as hell.

A commitment to free speech that's an inch deep & fractures at the slightest pressure from events. https://t.co/Nh801Qxg2I — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 16, 2022

Hate speech is protected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/j18xX1z9JO — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) May 16, 2022

I shook my head when I heard it yesterday. The Governor of NY, @KathyHochul, said the First Amendment “doesn’t protect hate speech.” And it went unchallenged. This is 💯 wrong. Hate SPEECH IS PROTECTED SPEECH. The fact that so many Americans don’t know this is a big, big problem. https://t.co/DFxMPJe5fy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 16, 2022

Dude. When even Joe Walsh — Joe Effing Walsh! — is calling out Kathy Hochul, you know she’s gone too far.

Fire in a crowded theater! Pie to the face! https://t.co/D24Fd5Dhhj pic.twitter.com/Uqmv3Pp91T — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 16, 2022

We’d rather take a hundred pies to the face than listen to Kathy Hochul pretend she knows what she’s talking about. She’s so tedious.

And pies leave a way better taste in our mouths than she does.

But we also need to be sure to reserve some of our disgust for Chuck Todd and his friends in the mainstream media, who, in theory, at least, really have to know by now that Hochul’s argument for speech regulation is a steaming load of BS.

Good journamalism as usual there, Chuck Todd. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2022

Just the sort of quality journamalism we’ve come to expect from Chuck Todd et al.

The shooter hated Fox News and never mentioned Tucker Carlson, in case you want to know what this is all really about. Tying Elon Musk to this shooting is next. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2022

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised.

Bit ominious how nearly evry crisis/controvsersy—covid, the vaccine, climate change, election results certain people don't like, the wrong guy buying Twitter, mass shootings—now quickly involves some kind of argument for the necessity of speech restriction https://t.co/I9tzlCTqjL — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) May 16, 2022

Never fails.

