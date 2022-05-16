Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set the bar pretty darn low, to be sure. But his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has been doing a bang-up job of being terrible in her own right.

Yesterday, she was a guest on “Meet the Press,” where she talked to host Chuck Todd the weekend’s horrific shooting in Buffalo by a self-described white supremacist that left ten people dead. Hochul, like many other progressives, was quite keen to use the shooting to justify cracking down harder on “hate speech” — and to use intellectual dishonesty to buttress her argument:

The First Amendment won’t let you yell “fire” in a crowded theater!!11!!!1!

Trending

Not especially, no.

This is seriously one of Charles C.W. Cooke’s biggest pet peeves. And why shouldn’t it be? It’s annoying as hell.

Dude. When even Joe Walsh — Joe Effing Walsh! — is calling out Kathy Hochul, you know she’s gone too far.

We’d rather take a hundred pies to the face than listen to Kathy Hochul pretend she knows what she’s talking about. She’s so tedious.

And pies leave a way better taste in our mouths than she does.

But we also need to be sure to reserve some of our disgust for Chuck Todd and his friends in the mainstream media, who, in theory, at least, really have to know by now that Hochul’s argument for speech regulation is a steaming load of BS.

Just the sort of quality journamalism we’ve come to expect from Chuck Todd et al.

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised.

Never fails.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BuffaloBuffalo shootingchuck toddfire in a crowded theaterFirst Amendmentfree speechhate speechKathy HochulMeet the Press

Recommended Twitchy Video