With so many Americans being crushed under the weight of the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies, it’s more important than ever to be in good shape.

Well, we’ve got good news for you! Apparently the federal government agrees and is doing what they can to make us all healthier.

And by “us all,” we mean, of course, “select government employees”:

House of Representatives to give staff free Peloton memberships, costing taxpayers https://t.co/rSqTo4aYlB — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 13, 2022

More from Fox Business:

According to a draft email obtained by FOX Business from the office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the “premier employee benefit,” which will also be made available to all Capitol Police, will provide staffers with both Peloton All-Access and a Peloton App membership at no monthly cost.

Well, at no monthly cost to them, anyway:

Beginning May 18, the government contract with fitness giant Peloton, under efforts from the House Center for Well-Being, will be offered to the estimated 10,000 people on staff working for the House of Representatives and about 2,300 Capitol Police officers. A source familiar with the matter told FOX Business that the contract cost is a $10,000 upfront payment to Peloton, plus an extra $10 per month charge for each staffer or officer that utilizes the benefit. If 12,000 staffers took advantage of the benefit, it would cost taxpayers $120,000 a month.

Why the hell are we funding this? https://t.co/ZPaNGb20Hx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 13, 2022

Good question. The federal government sure is generous with our money, aren’t they?

I mean, we could just get them clothes racks instead, because I have a feeling that’s what more than half of all those bikes are going to become in like two months. https://t.co/RZlbTEQRKF — Charles Coonce (@eccentricoonce) May 13, 2022

We’re all for promoting physical fitness, but the government is literally doing it at our expense. When people say “taxation is theft,” this is exactly what they’re talking about.

Moms can’t find baby formula, the middle class is being priced out of homes, and gas is through the roof. Meanwhile in Democrat-controlled Congress… https://t.co/6hQ4vXcbp1 — Liz George (@LizGeorgeWrites) May 13, 2022

If you had any question as to whether or not the government believes it’s better than you, then I submit this https://t.co/ntV3hknjtZ — Kitty the Gargoyle (@gerlach1025) May 13, 2022

There wasn’t any question, but it’s always helpful to be reminded.

After they all bought Peloton stock, I’m sure — Craze Z (@Craigles42) May 13, 2022

In unrelated news, Speaker Pelosi has filed disclosures for recent purchases of "PTON".#PTON — viditrade (@viditrade) May 13, 2022

