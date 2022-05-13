Are you one of those obnoxious parents who’s worried about how you’re going to feed your infant during a nationwide shortage of baby formula? Well, you need to take a chill pill, says Bette Midler.

In response to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle tweeting about the formula crisis:

Midler suggested that parents stop complaining and TRY BREASTFEEEDING, which is way easier for everyone:

Clearly Bette put a lot of thought into this.

Trending

Narrator: We don’t all love Bette Midler. But we do agree that she should delete it.

Just in case she does:

So much compassion. Bette’s cups runneth over.

Sophia is joking of course. You shouldn’t actually let Bette Midler anywhere near your kids. No need to expose them to absolute garbage.

Not just a terrible human being, but an offensively stupid one.

Bette Midler always goes for the cheap dunk. It’s all she knows.

Sorry, but evidently Bette Midler can’t afford basic decency.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: babiesbaby formulaBette Midlerbreastfeedingmothers

Recommended Twitchy Video