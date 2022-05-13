Are you one of those obnoxious parents who’s worried about how you’re going to feed your infant during a nationwide shortage of baby formula? Well, you need to take a chill pill, says Bette Midler.

In response to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle tweeting about the formula crisis:

The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly:

– 3 American companies control over 90% of the mkt

– hugely restrictive regulations (thanks to big $ lobbying) prohibit foreign formulas Name another industry/sector/product like this — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 13, 2022

Midler suggested that parents stop complaining and TRY BREASTFEEEDING, which is way easier for everyone:

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

Clearly Bette put a lot of thought into this.

No. Please- we all love you, but delete this now. There are soooooooo many reasons a woman cannot or chooses not to breastfeed. This sentiment is not helping the mothers trying to keep their babies from starving right now. — orgfarmer (@orgfarmer) May 13, 2022

Narrator: We don’t all love Bette Midler. But we do agree that she should delete it.

Just in case she does:

So much compassion. Bette’s cups runneth over.

Bette, come breastfeed my child. It’s apparently on demand! https://t.co/5YSygK3Bsu — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 13, 2022

Sophia is joking of course. You shouldn’t actually let Bette Midler anywhere near your kids. No need to expose them to absolute garbage.

Not all mothers can you dumbass. It’s pretty offensive and sad for you to assume they can. I’ve witnessed, firsthand the unjust guilt a new mother feels when they want to breastfeed and aren’t able to. This makes that worse. You’re a terrible human being. https://t.co/3E1fcBj8vl — whiskeyvice (@whiskeyvice) May 13, 2022

Not just a terrible human being, but an offensively stupid one.

Breastfeeding is only free if a mother’s time and physical and emotional health is irrelevant. Women are more than birthing persons. https://t.co/S8LPXQeeCA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 13, 2022

Seriously? Maybe you should read this thread. I've had 2 grandchildren unable to breast feed because of severe cow/soy protein allergies. Mom wanted to do this desperately. This article describes this & a ton more reasons why not all moms can breastfeed.https://t.co/zyXippwPAF — Duckie (@DemocraticDuck) May 13, 2022

Wow, I never thought of that as I struggled to breastfeed both my sons, a side effect of struggling with infertility for years. Formula was ESSENTIAL for my babies. https://t.co/lEcSOUz451 — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@SouthernKeeks) May 13, 2022

Try not talking about things you clearly have put no thought into. It's free and will save you the embarrassment of showing yourself to be completely devoid of empathy for those who cannot breastfeed for a number of reasons. You don't always have to go for the cheap dunk. https://t.co/bUwFS6IOWN — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) May 13, 2022

Bette Midler always goes for the cheap dunk. It’s all she knows.

Learning before tweeting ignorant things and having some compassion is also free and available on demand https://t.co/HMOZxBIPDW — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 13, 2022

Sorry, but evidently Bette Midler can’t afford basic decency.

This makes you seem simpleminded. Milk dries up. Not every mother has the time, money or physical ability. You know this already…wtf? All that money doesn't help when there's this much ignorance. https://t.co/3c7QYQnrub — Final Khepry® is not here for no foolishness (@KhepryRe) May 13, 2022

