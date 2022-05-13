Illma Gore is a junior software developer and artist whose biggest claim to fame is arguably her nude painting of Donald Trump. But that’s really not fair. She should also be just as famous, if not moreso, for her nuanced understanding of sex and pregnancy.

It takes a real philosopher type to come up with something like this:

Any person who knows that he or she is infected with a sexually transmitted disease and who engages in sexual intercourse with someone else commits the crime. So # putting baby in woman unwanted = sexually transmitted offense? No? — Illma Gore (@illmagore) May 13, 2022

Wow. That’s deep.

We’re gonna need to see that again. You know, just to take it all in.

No, Illma. No.

K. Lots of lead chips in your diet, huh? https://t.co/1JLT708QzA — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) May 13, 2022

That would certainly explain a few things.

Imagine announcing to the world how unsmart you are https://t.co/OuvI8plraP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 13, 2022

Not something we would do, but artists are a different breed, aren’t they?

And speaking of breeding, it’s probably best that people like Illma Gore don’t.

These people think babies are a disease. https://t.co/aSSErHXNth — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 13, 2022

That’s effed up.

The pro-abortion people are about to jump the shark. Likening babies to STDs and having the condition “treated” is going to back fire in a big way. https://t.co/g8fGKC4v6R — Ultra Fringe Minority Scientist (@waitwhat_2000) May 13, 2022

Parting evergreen tweet:

Anti-lifers are sick, sick people. https://t.co/cLKuUJWJLO — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 13, 2022

