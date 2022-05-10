Back when Elon Musk was floating the idea of buying Twitter, people wondered if he intended to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account. When Elon Musk announced that he was, in fact, buying Twitter, people wondered even more seriously.

But it sounds like there’s no need to wonder anymore:

This is not a drill:

Well, that’s mighty free-speechy of Musk.

All banning Trump did was force journos and lefties to tweet screenshots of his press releases and other posts.

This is still just in the discussion phase, but needless to say, the meltdowns are already brewing:

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Because that’s what’s stopping you from buying a Tesla. OK, bud.

Narrator: No it won’t. When Donald Trump had a Twitter account, he couldn’t resist using it. And Resisters can’t resist using theirs to obsess over his every tweet. There’s a symbiotic relationship between Trump and the Resistance. They need each other.

Right? If anything, the Resistance should be thrilled at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to Twitter.

Anyway, we’ll leave you with this short thread on the subject from Glenn Greenwald:

Donald Trump is a mess. So are a lot of people. Let them all be allowed to showcase it.

