Back when Elon Musk was floating the idea of buying Twitter, people wondered if he intended to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account. When Elon Musk announced that he was, in fact, buying Twitter, people wondered even more seriously.

But it sounds like there’s no need to wonder anymore:

elon musk: trump twitter ban a mistake, will reinstate him — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 10, 2022

This is not a drill:

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's permanent ban of Donald Trump if his bid to buy the company is successfulhttps://t.co/km1EtpMCMe — Axios (@axios) May 10, 2022

Well, that’s mighty free-speechy of Musk.

JUST IN – Elon Musk says he would reverse Trump's suspension from Twitter, adds that the ban was "morally wrong" and "flat out stupid." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

#BREAKING: On FT live @elonmusk says he thinks it was a morally bad decision to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, and says if he takes ownership, he would reinstate Trump's account. pic.twitter.com/JUesAyGaCe — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 10, 2022

Elon Musk: “Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump's voice. It will amplify it among the right. And this is why it is morally wrong and flat out stupid.” pic.twitter.com/Jz28sa2LUw — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 10, 2022

All banning Trump did was force journos and lefties to tweet screenshots of his press releases and other posts.

This is still just in the discussion phase, but needless to say, the meltdowns are already brewing:

I've created a browser extension that triggers the deletion of my Twitter account when it detects the reinstatement of Trump's account. It also photocopies and sends via U.S. Express Mail overnight to Elon Musk a picture of my butt. — A. Sharpie™ (@AlabamaSharpie) May 10, 2022

Just like everything else for the rich. Rules for me, not the rules for thee — Mike Baptiste (@MikeBaptiste1) May 10, 2022

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Oh. Oh no. — A.J. Roberts (@A_J_Roberts) May 10, 2022

He threatened nuclear war by Twitter @elonmusk thinks that’s ok? — DWUK (@UKfriendlyguy) May 10, 2022

Not that he probably cares but I’ll never buy a Tesla as long as his name is attached to company… and I won’t reverse that ban! — Time2Act (@jlhatty) May 10, 2022

Because that’s what’s stopping you from buying a Tesla. OK, bud.

Welp, that would be my last day on here. — Dave Maro (@Salazar9431) May 10, 2022

Narrator: No it won’t. When Donald Trump had a Twitter account, he couldn’t resist using it. And Resisters can’t resist using theirs to obsess over his every tweet. There’s a symbiotic relationship between Trump and the Resistance. They need each other.

Lot of reply obsessives are about to get their careers back. https://t.co/JRjm68wjXH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2022

Right? If anything, the Resistance should be thrilled at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to Twitter.

Anyway, we’ll leave you with this short thread on the subject from Glenn Greenwald:

Numerous world leaders also condemned Twitter and Facebook for banning Trump, including many who harbored clear antipathy for Trump: including Merkel of Germany, Macron of France, various EU officials, AMLO of Mexico, etc. They saw it as a threat to democracy. https://t.co/joqb5yXXIT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2022

Among those objecting to Trump's ban from Twitter as dangerous "censorship" was @Nalvany, as The Washington Post's @jawillick just pointed out👇:

https://t.co/lHCCu5Mzhn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2022

Probably the most eloquent and persuasive objections to Twitter's banning of Trump as dangerous and anti-democratic censorship came from Mexico's President López Obrador. Highly recommended for those who haven't heard it:pic.twitter.com/5cL5vqq3Ug — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2022

Donald Trump is a mess. So are a lot of people. Let them all be allowed to showcase it.

