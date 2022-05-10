“Kids can learn from anywhere,” they said. “Kids are resilient,” they said. “It’s about protecting the kids,” they said.

“We know what’s best,” they said.

They were so busy saying all those things, they forgot to listen to the kids. Or, more accurately, they listened and just didn’t give a crap.

The most recent episode of “60 Minutes” featured an interview with two teenage girls, just two of countless teenagers (and younger kids) whose lives were turned upside-down when the COVID pandemic hit and whose mental health suffered potentially irreversible damage as a result of the policies that were put in place to “protect” them:

“I feel like if the pandemic hadn’t happened at all, a lot of my sadness and mental problems would not be as bad as they are,” Neenah Hughes, who was in eighth grade when COVID hit, tells 60 Minutes. https://t.co/AcrGU6Vlg1 pic.twitter.com/zaVXfvnwae — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 8, 2022

How many more stories like these two young women’s are out there? Far too many to count. A generation of kids has been abandoned and sacrificed to appease the almighty teachers’ unions and empower authoritarian Democrats. They’re just collateral damage in the war to control us.

We didn’t have to do this to children. It wasn’t COVID that did this. https://t.co/QqcUq5ITyu — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 9, 2022

It wasn’t COVID that did this.

The pandemic didn't do this. The *policy response* to the pandemic did this. — Jay Knower (@jcknower) May 9, 2022

It was the government’s response to COVID that did this. — SH (@shernandez_1) May 9, 2022

And leftist elitists’ full-throated embrace of the government’s response.

We tried to warn them, but they knew better.

The death toll from mental illness and drug abuse caused by closures during COVID are going to far outpace actual deaths directly from COVID in patients less than age 25. We literally found a way to KILL MORE PEOPLE. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 9, 2022

Great work, everyone.

"The kids are resilient" said the deranged adults who cherished staying home and telling other people what they can and cannot do We will not forget. https://t.co/PP9ylwK6Wu — Mario Valente (@Mvalente2021) May 10, 2022

