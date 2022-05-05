MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, like all MSNBC hosts, is feeling pretty disturbed by the possibility that Roe v. Wade will be effectively struck down by the Supreme Court any day now and that abortion will immediately become illegal in every single state and that forced birth will be the norm and that we’ll be living in the Handmaid’s Tale. Never mind that Roe v. Wade going away would not do any of those things and would in fact just leave abortion legislation up to the states.

Anyway, poor Stephanie is very concerned about what the “abortion ban” that isn’t happening will mean for the testicle owners who impregnate the ovary owners. Are those testicle owners aware of what restricting abortions would mean?

Child support is usually 1/4 of a father’s income.

Are the states preparing women for a possible abortion ban preparing men for the logical obligation they will face? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 5, 2022

Oh wow I hadn’t considered the long term effects of not murdering babies! https://t.co/RdLDUWnri9 — Stephen Clark (@oye_clark) May 5, 2022

The obligation men will face is indeed a logical one. Or at least it should be for anyone who understands how babies are made.

It may surprise you to find out that most of us non-uterus having, non-birthing, born with penis persons were fully aware of it since we were about 14. https://t.co/2LunXriIAC — Machsimus Delicious Sexinus (@Machovell1an) May 5, 2022

Is the idea that men should be responsible for the children they create really all that radical and out-there? Like, we’re pretty sure that pro-lifers understand that it takes two to tango and that women deserve to be supported emotionally and financially by the men who get them pregnant.

Actually, ma'am, that's what good parents do: teach consequences. Not everything is the responsibility of the state. https://t.co/MAldnPCh2Z — Whatever (@DRussell76) May 5, 2022

It's beautiful how many leftists are turning into conservatives. I love how they have discovered what conservatives have been pressing for for years and now realize the wisdom of those policies. https://t.co/ymCdJk6Nzn — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) May 5, 2022

Next thing Stephanie Ruhle et al. will be telling us is that restricting abortion will make it harder for minority women to kill their unborn children.

