MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, like all MSNBC hosts, is feeling pretty disturbed by the possibility that Roe v. Wade will be effectively struck down by the Supreme Court any day now and that abortion will immediately become illegal in every single state and that forced birth will be the norm and that we’ll be living in the Handmaid’s Tale. Never mind that Roe v. Wade going away would not do any of those things and would in fact just leave abortion legislation up to the states.

Anyway, poor Stephanie is very concerned about what the “abortion ban” that isn’t happening will mean for the testicle owners who impregnate the ovary owners. Are those testicle owners aware of what restricting abortions would mean?

Wow. This is deep.

The obligation men will face is indeed a logical one. Or at least it should be for anyone who understands how babies are made.

Is the idea that men should be responsible for the children they create really all that radical and out-there? Like, we’re pretty sure that pro-lifers understand that it takes two to tango and that women deserve to be supported emotionally and financially by the men who get them pregnant.

Next thing Stephanie Ruhle et al. will be telling us is that restricting abortion will make it harder for minority women to kill their unborn children.

